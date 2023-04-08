SSC GD Result 2023 Link Out at ssc.nic.in: 3.7 Lakh Selected, Download Merit List, Cut Off Marks

SSC GD Result 2023 has been released on April 8, 2023. Candidates can check the direct Link to download SSC GD Result 2023.

SSC GD Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on April 8, published the selection list of the candidates in SSC GD Constable Exam 2023. A total of 3,70,657 candidates are shortlisted for the next round of recruitment, the Physical Exam. Of the total selected candidates, 43434 are female and 3,27,223 are male. Along with the selection list, SSC released the cut-off marks of the exam.



SSC GD Result Download Link

SSC GD Result PDF for MALE List 1 Download Here SSC GD Result PDF for MALE List 2 Download Here SSC GD Result PDF for Female Download Here

SSC GD Result PDF List 3 Download Here



SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the state-wise cut-off marks for both males and females of all the categories in the below:

SSC GD Cut-Off Link

SSC GD Constable Result 2023

The direct link to the result of the SSC GD 2023 exam is made available by the commission. Around 30,41,284 candidates appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022-23 held from January 10 to February 13, 2023. Such candidates can download SSC GD Constable Result by visiting the website of the commission Alternatively, they can download SSC GD 2023 Result through the provided link in this article.

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: When and How to Download SSC GD ScoreCard 2023 ?

The scorecard of all the candidates whether selected or not will be uploaded on the website of the commission. Aspirants can download SSC GD Marks from April 27 to May 23 by login into their account.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Steps to Download GD Result 2023?

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to download SSC Constable Result from the official website

Step No 1: Visit the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in).

Step No 2: On the homepage, you are required to select 'Result' tab from the corner.

Step No 3: Now, go to 'CONSTABLE GD' section.

Step No 4:Click on the PDF link given against 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 – List-II (A)' OR 'List of male candidates Qualified for Appearing in PET/ PST' OR 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 – List-II (B)' OR List of male candidates Qualified for Appearing in PET/ PST' OR 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 – List-III' OR 'List of candidates whose category changed to UR (Unreserved) click here (1044.17 KB)' OR 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 – List-I : List of female candidates qualified for PET/ PST.'

Step 5: Press ctrl+s and search for your roll number.

Step 6: Take the print out of the SSC GD result for future reference.

SSC GD Result 2023: Important Dates

Exam Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Constable GD and Rifleman GD Vacancies 50187 SSC GD Constable Exam Date Jan 10 to Feb 13, 2023 SSC GD Constable Result Date April 8, 2023 Number of Registered Candidates 52,20,335 Number of Appeared Candidates 30,41,284 Number of Selected Candidates 3,70,657 SSC GD Written Exam Marks Date April 27 to May 12, 2023 SSC GD Answer Key Date April 17 to May 8, 2023 SSC GD PET/PST Date 15 April 2023

SSC GD Result 2023: Details Mentioned on GD Result 2023

The following details are available on SSC GD Result 2023:

Name of the Candidate

Registration number of the Candidate

Roll Number of the Candidate

Gender (Male/ Female)

Category of the Candidate

Examination Date

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2023

The commission has scheduled to release the final answer key of the exam on 17 April 2023. The final answer key will be prepared based on objections submitted by the candidates.

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2023

CRPF will hold Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for all the selected candidates in the written exam. SSC GD PET/PST will be held from 15 April 2023. SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card shall be uploaded anytime soon. The candidates can download SSC GD Physical Admit Card from the official website of CRPF.





SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card







