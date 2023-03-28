SSC GD Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Release Date, State-wise Cut Off

SSC GD Result 2023 Live Updates : The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is to release the SSC GD Constable result soon on its official website. Check Latest Update on release date, pdf download link and state wise cut off marks here.

SSC GD Result 2023 Latest Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is to release the SSC GD Constable result soon. It is expected that the SSC GD Constable result might be released by March 30, 2023. As per the latest update on Result SSC GD 2023 to be declared on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The result of SSC GD Constable is to be declared online and in PDF Download link will be updated here.

SSC GD Constable Result PDF contains the roll number & names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET and PST. The candidates shortlisted in the Constable SSC GD Result PDF will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process i.e. Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test.

The SSC conducted the General Duty Constable written examination from February 10 to 14, 2023 in the CBT Mode at various centers across India for a recruitment of 46435 vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Constable SSC GD exam for the recruitment of candidates in the General Duty (GD) Constable post in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Check all the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 LATEST Updates:

March 28, 2023 - 11:00 AM

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: What is Official SSC GD Constable 2023 PDF Download Link

Candidates can download GD result 2023 result PDF from the official website - ssc.nic.in. The result will be hosted under the Constable Result segment - ssc.nic.in/Portal/Results.

March 28, 2023 - 10:00 AM

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: How to Download SSC GD Constable Result 2023 PDF?

Step 1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in/Portal/Results

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the GD Constable Result 2023 link

Step 3. SSC GD result PDF will open on the screen

Step 4. Find your roll number in the list

Step 5. Download SSC GD Result PDF and take a printout of the result for future reference

March 28, 2023 - 9:00 AM

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: What is the SSC Constable Result Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is to release the SSC GD Constable result soon. It is expected that the GD Constable result might be released on March 30 but officially it is yet to be confirmed by the Board Chairman.