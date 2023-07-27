SSC JE Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Branch

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit and educational qualification for civil, mechanical, and electrical Junior Engineer 1324 Vacancies.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE eligibility criteria through the official notification on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates must meet all the SSC JE eligibility criteria requirements before applying for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) posts. Only eligible candidates can apply online for 1324 vacancies from July 26 to August 16, 2023. Below are the Important Dates of the SSC JE 2023 Recruitment:

SSC JE 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Dates for submission of online applications July 26 to August 16, 2023 Last day to apply and make online fee payment August 16, 2023 (11 pm) Last date for generation and payment of offline Challan Offline Challan Registration for Upcoming SSC Exams 2023 Discontinued Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges August 17 to 18, 2023 SSC Tier-I Admit Card 2023 September 2023 SSC JE Tier 1 Exam Date 2023 October 9 to 11, 2023

The SSC JE eligibility criteria comprise various components, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, experience, and so on. In this article, we have shared detailed information about the SSC JE 2023 eligibility criteria for the civil, mechanical, and electrical branches.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Candidates are required to submit only genuine details in the SSC Junior Engineer application form to avoid rejection of their candidature at any recruitment stage. Candidates who possess a degree/diploma in the Civil, Mechanical & Electrical engineering field with a maximum age limit of 30 years are considered eligible for the post. Check the detailed overview of the SSC JE eligibility criteria 2023 as shared in the table given below:

SSC JE Eligibility 2023 Overview Maximum SSC JE Age Limit 30 years, 32 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Degree/diploma in the Civil, Mechanical & Electrical engineering field Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given

SSC JE Age Limit 2023

Candidates must fulfill the SSC JE age limit criteria before completing the application form. The crucial date for determining the age limit is fixed as August 1, 2023. The requirement of Age for the Posts is as follows:

For the posts for which the age limit is upto 30 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than

August 2, 1993, and not later than August 1, 2005. For the posts for which the age limit is upto 32 years Candidate must have been born not earlier than

August 2, 1991, and not later than August 1, 2005.

Check the post-wise SSC Junior Engineer age limit tabulated below:

Organisation Name Post Name Age Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Upto 30 years Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 32 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Upto 32 years Border Roads Organization (BRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) Up to 30 years Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) Upto 30 years Farrakka Barrage Project (FBP) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Upto 30 years Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Brahmaputra Board) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) Junior Engineer (Civil) Upto 30 years Junior Engineer (Electrical) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) Junior Engineer (Civil) Up to 30 years Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Up to 30 years

SSC JE Upper Age Limit Relaxation 2023

There shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates as per SSC JE eligibility criteria. The category-wise SSC JE age limit relaxation is shared below:

Code Category Age relaxation permissible beyond the upper age limit 1 SC/ST 5 years 2 OBC 3 years 3 PwD (Unreserved) 10 years 4 PwD (OBC) 13 years 5 PwD (SC/ST) 15 years 6 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 3 years after the deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age. 7 Defence Personnel is disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. 3 years 8 Defence Personnel is disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST). 8 years

Note: The date of birth submitted by the candidate in the online application form and the same mentioned in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate will be accepted by the commission to calculate the age.

SSC JE Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must satisfy the SSC JE educational qualification before applying for the post. They must enter correct and genuine details about their qualifications in the application form. The post-wise SSC JE education qualification is shared below.

Organization Post Essential SSC JE Educational Qualifications Border Roads Organization (BRO) JE (C) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute; or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/Board; and (b) Two years of working experience in Planning/ Execution/Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. JE (E & M) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute; or (a) Three years Diplomas in Electrical/Automobile/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute/ Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning/Execution/ Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering works. Central Water Commission JE (C) Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. JE (M) Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Brahmaputra Board) JE (C) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Farakka Barrage Project (FBP) JE (C) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. JE (M) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Board. Military Engineer Services (MES) JE (C) Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years’ experience in Planning, Execution, and Maintenance of Civil Engineering works. JE (E & M) Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University; or (a) Three years diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board; and (b) Two years experience in Planning, Execution, and Maintenance of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Works Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) JE (C) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution. JE (M) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution. National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) JE(C) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institution. JE (E) Diploma in Electrical Engineering recognized University/Institution. JE (M) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) JE (C) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. JE (E) Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Note: Only male candidates are eligible for the Junior Engineer(s) post in the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria before applying for the post along with the SSC JE age limit, qualification, and other eligibility factors. A candidate must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam intending to settle in India permanently.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), and (d) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been provided by the Government of India.

SSC JE Physical Standard 2023: For Junior Engineers in Border Roads Organization (BRO)

The Physical Efficiency Tests will be conducted at GREF Centre or respective recruitment centre as applicable, by a Board of Officers, detailed by the Headquarters, Director General Border Roads.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023 for PWD Candidates

The Permissible disabilities for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) candidates are:

Name of Post Functional Requirement Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability Junior Engineer (Civil) S, ST, W, BN, L, KC, MF, RW, SE, H, C a) D, HH b) OA, OL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, SD (Spinal Deformity) & SI (Spinal Injury) without neurological/ limb dysfunction. c) SLD, MI d) MD involving (a) to (c) above Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) S, ST, BN, L, KC, MF, RW, SE, H,C a) D, HH b) OA, OL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, SD (Spinal Deformity) & SI (Spinal Injury) without neurological/limb dysfunction. c) SLD, MI, d) MD involving (a) to (c) above Abbreviation used: FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENT: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, L=Lifting, KC=Kneeling & Crouching, MF=Manipulation with Fingers, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication. NATURE OF PHYSICAL DISABILITIES: D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness, MD=Multiple Disabilities.

Note:

The facility of scribe will also be provided to PwD candidates having a disability of less than 40% and having difficulty in writing. The facility of scribes/ passage readers will be given to the PwBD/PwD candidates only if he/she has preferred the same in the online application form.

Except for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the post of JuniorEngineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) included in this notice of examination has been identified as suitable for PwD candidates.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The Staff Selection Commission has mentioned no restrictions on the number of attempts to appear in the SSC JE recruitment process. Aspirants are considered eligible for the post till they are not exceeding the SSC JE age limit and other eligibility criteria.

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must only enter correct and genuine details in the SSC JE application form. In addition, they will be asked to submit copies of various certificates/documents regarding their eligibility for verification purposes. Check the list of documents required for verification below.