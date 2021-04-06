SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Provisional Answer Key and Representation Link Here

SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the answer key for SSC JE Tier 1 2021 on its website for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2020. The Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE Tier 1 Exam 2021 held from 22 March 2021 to 24 March 2021 can now download the provisional answer keys through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may log in in the link provided

below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021and save it for future reference.

If any candidate has any representation against the SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021, they may submit the representations through the online mode from 6 April 2021 to 9 April 2021 on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 09.04.02021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates can take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

Download SSC JE Tier 1 Answer Key 2021

