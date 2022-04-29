SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released @sscnwr.org, Check Link Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 on the regional website. Candidates can check direct links here.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2020 on the NWR website i.e sscnwr.org. The commission has also activated the application status on SSC ER website (sscer.org). Candidates who qualified the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC. SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card and SSC Paper 2 Application Status Link is also provided in the table below.

SSC MTS Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022 across various centres in India for a total of 44680 candidates

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Topic Marks Time Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. 50 30 min

How to Download SSC MTS 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the SSC Regional Website for which you are appearing in the exam. For example SSC NWR - Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/05/2022' Read the instructions and submit Provide Your Registration number or Roll number, Mother’s Name and Date Of Birth Download SSC MTS 2 Admit Card

Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.