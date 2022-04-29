SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released @sscnwr.org, Check Link Here

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2020 on the NWR website i.e sscnwr.org. The commission has also activated the application status on SSC ER website (sscer.org). Candidates who qualified the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC. SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card and SSC Paper 2 Application Status Link is also provided in the table below.
|
Name of the Region
|
Region-wise SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card Link 2022
|
Region-wise SSC MTS Paper 2 Application Status Link 2022
|
SSC Websites
|
SSC Noth Western Region
|
sscnwr.org
|
SSC Eastern Region
|
SSC ER MTS Paper 2 Admit Card
|
sscer.org
SSC MTS Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022 across various centres in India for a total of 44680 candidates
SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|Topic
|Marks
|Time
|Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.
|50
|30 min
How to Download SSC MTS 2 Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the SSC Regional Website for which you are appearing in the exam. For example SSC NWR -
- Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/05/2022'
- Read the instructions and submit
- Provide Your Registration number or Roll number, Mother’s Name and Date Of Birth
- Download SSC MTS 2 Admit Card
Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.
If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.