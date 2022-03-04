SSC MTS Result 2021-22 (Out): Check Paper 1 Cut-Off, Marks, 44680 Qualified Candidates for Paper 2 @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Download Merit List PDF, Cut-Off, Marks, Final Answer Key, Steps to Download Multi Tasking Staff Resul Heree

SSC MTS Result 2021-22: On 04 March 2022, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of online Paper 1 for the post of post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2021 held from 05 October 2021 to 02 November 2022. A total of 44680 candidates shortlisted for Paper 2. You can check to download SSC MTS Paper 1 Result instantly through SSC MTS Result Link given just below:

You can also check category-wise cut-off, next round details, steps to download result below:

SSC MTS Recruitment Notification Date 05 February 2021 SSC MTS Registration Dates 05 Feb to 21 March 2021 SSC MTS Paper 1 Date 05 October to 02 November 2021 SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key Date 11 November 2021 SSC MTS Paper 1 Result Date 04 March 2022 SSC MTS Paper 2 Date to be released SSC MTS Paper 1 Marks Date to be released SSC MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Key Date to be released

SSC MTS Cut-Off Marks

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC and then visit ‘Result’

Step 2: Now, Visit ‘Other’section

Step 3: Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020: List of Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) in Roll No Order’

Step 4: Download SSC MTS Result 2021 Tier 1

Step 5: Check roll number and name of shortlisted candidates

SSC MTS Marks 2021

Those who appeared in the exam can check their marks by login into SSC Official website, once available.

SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2021

The final answer key will be uploaded on SSC official website in due course.

SSC MTS Paper 2 2022

Category-wise breakup of candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II is as follows:

EWS - 3070

SC - 3590

ST - 2980

ESM - 3160

OH - 620

HH - 470

OBC - 11600

VH - 480

Other-PwD - 230

UR - 18480

Shortlisted candidates shall be informed about the paper 2 exam in due course,