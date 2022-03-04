SSC MTS Result 2021-22 (Out): Check Paper 1 Cut-Off, Marks, 44680 Qualified Candidates for Paper 2 @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2021-22: On 04 March 2022, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of online Paper 1 for the post of post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2021 held from 05 October 2021 to 02 November 2022. A total of 44680 candidates shortlisted for Paper 2. You can check to download SSC MTS Paper 1 Result instantly through SSC MTS Result Link given just below:
SSC MTS Result Download Link
SSC MTS Result Notice
You can also check category-wise cut-off, next round details, steps to download result below:
|SSC MTS Recruitment Notification Date
|05 February 2021
|SSC MTS Registration Dates
|05 Feb to 21 March 2021
|SSC MTS Paper 1 Date
|05 October to 02 November 2021
|SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key Date
|11 November 2021
|SSC MTS Paper 1 Result Date
|04 March 2022
|SSC MTS Paper 2 Date
|to be released
|SSC MTS Paper 1 Marks Date
|to be released
|SSC MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Key Date
|to be released
SSC MTS Cut-Off Marks
How to Download SSC MTS Result 2021 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC and then visit ‘Result’
Step 2: Now, Visit ‘Other’section
Step 3: Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020: List of Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) in Roll No Order’
Step 4: Download SSC MTS Result 2021 Tier 1
Step 5: Check roll number and name of shortlisted candidates
SSC MTS Marks 2021
Those who appeared in the exam can check their marks by login into SSC Official website, once available.
SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2021
The final answer key will be uploaded on SSC official website in due course.
SSC MTS Paper 2 2022
Category-wise breakup of candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II is as follows:
- EWS - 3070
- SC - 3590
- ST - 2980
- ESM - 3160
- OH - 620
- HH - 470
- OBC - 11600
- VH - 480
- Other-PwD - 230
- UR - 18480
Shortlisted candidates shall be informed about the paper 2 exam in due course,