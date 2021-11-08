SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released, Download @sscner.org.in

SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 has been released on sscner.org.in. Check Download Link Here.

SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, North Eastern Region (NER) has uploaded the admit card and application status of Tier 1 for GD Constable and Rifleman GD Posts on sscner.org.in. Candidates can download SSC GD Constable Admit Card by visiting the link given below.

SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card Download Link

SSC GD Constable Exam will be conducted from 16 November onwards, Candidates, who have opted their exam centre in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram can check their exam exam details on SSC NER Admit Card 2021.

How to download SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC NER Region www.sscner.org.in

Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’ section.

It will re-direct you to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on the “Click to Know the Status and Admit Card” button

Download SSC NER Admit Card 2021 and take a printout of the same for the future use

SSC GD Constable Recruitment is being done to fill up 25271 vacancues under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles.