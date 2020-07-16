SSC Steno & JE 2020 Exam Notification to Release soon @ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC Steno & JE 2020 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the recruitment notification for SSC Steno & JE Recruitment 2020 on its official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who wish to appear this year for SSC Steno & JE Exam 2020 will be able to register themselves on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As per the Calendar 2020, the staff selection commission will release the SSC Steno & JE Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF in the first week of August 2020.i.e. 4 August 2020. All candidates will be able to register themselves at ssc.nic.in from 4 August 2020 for both recruitments. The online application process for SSC Steno & JE Recruitment 2020 will be continued for one month. i.e. 3 September 2020.

This year, the commission will conduct the SSC Steno Group C & D Exam 2020 on 1 December 2020 to 3 December 2020 while SSC JE Exam 2020 will be conducted in the month of February 2021 through Computer Based Exam Mode. All willing candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

In this article, we have added all essential details related to the recruitment process including educational qualification, experience, selection, age limit, pay scale etc. Candidates can check the details here that they will be required at the time of registration.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 3 September 2020

Exam Date for SSC Steno Group C & D Exam 2020: 1 December 2020 to 3 December 2020

JE Exam 2020 Date: February 2021

Admit Card Dates: to be announced

Eligibility Criteria for SSC Steno & JE Recruitment 2020 Notification

Educational Qualification:

SSC Steno Group C & D Exam: Candidate must be 10+2 passed or any equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidates appearing in the final year of the board or university can also apply for the exam.

SSC JE: Degree or Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Age Limit for SSC Steno & JE Exam 2020

Stenographer Grade ‘C’: 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’: 18 to 27 years

Junior Engineer: Upto 32 years

(There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Download SSC Steno Group C & D Official Notification PDF - to be released on 4 August

Download SSC JE Exam 2020 Official Notification PDF - to be released on 4 August

Official Website

Calendar

How to apply for SSC JE & SSC Steno Group C & D Exam 2020 Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission will start the online application procedure from 4 August 2020 at its website. All willing candidates will be able to apply online at ssc.nic.in once the online application started. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on jagranjosh.com or ssc.nic.in for latest updates.