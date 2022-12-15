SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Scores Category-wise

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks: Know the category-wise cut-off marks for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam. Also, check the factors influencing the cut-off marks.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cutoff
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cutoff

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in determining the success of the candidates.  The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 is conducted from December 14th to 16th December 2022.

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis 2022

After the CBT exam is concluded successfully, the candidates usually search for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet declared. However, the candidates should check out the previous year's cut-off to understand the previous exam trends and overall competition level.

Download SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 PDF

The commission will announce the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks in a PDF file for all the categories. These cut-off marks are decided based on certain factors like the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we have shared the details of SSC Scientific Assistant IMD's previous cut-off marks along with the factors influencing the same.

Download SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam is ongoing. As per the review of the candidates who have attempted the exam, the question asked in this computer-based exam are moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off for this year will vary around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Check out the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.

Check SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 Last Minute Tips

Category

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks (Paper I)

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks (Paper II)

General

80-85

174-175

OBC

74-76

142-144

SC

66-68

122-124

ST

55-60

121-122

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut-Off Marks 2011

The commission announces the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks for all the categories on the official portal. Going by the trends over the years, the cut-off marks PDF will be released only after the declaration of the result. Candidates must know the previous year's cut-off marks to understand the exam level in a better manner. Check out the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut Off for Paper I 2011

Check out the previous year cut off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I 2011 shared below:

Category

Cut Off for Paper I (Out of 200)

Total Candidates Who Qualified

General

85

604

SC

66.50

338

OBC

74.50

829

ST

56

164

OH

50

82

HH

50

12

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut Off for Paper II 2011 

Check out the previous year cut off marks for  SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper II 2011 shared below:

Category

Cut Off for Paper II (Out of 100)

Total Candidates Who Qualified Paper II

General

177.50

225

OBC

145.00

440

ST

120.25

86

SC

126.50

181

OH

113

35

HH

93.50

09

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Final Previous Year Cut Off for 2011

Check out the final previous year cut-off marks for  SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I 2011 shared below:

Category

Final Cut-Off Marks (Paper I + Paper II + Interview) (Out of 500)

No. of Candidates Selected

Marks of the first selected candidate

Marks of last selected candidate

General

339.75

241.75

SC

288.50

209.50

OBC

291.25

229.75

ST

262.00

198.50

OH

225.75

196.00

HH

158.50

138.75

Factors Affecting the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off Marks 2022

There are numerous factors that are considered while influencing the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of important factors is given below:

  • Number of Aspirants attempting the exam
  • Difficulty level of Exam
  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Category of Aspirants.
  • Marks Obtained in the exam

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Salary after 7th CPC

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment is a one-stage process, i.e., Computer Based Examination. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the computer-based exam, the number of vacancies, reservations, documents found valid upon verification, and other relevant factors.

Cracking SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment is not very difficult. With the right preparation approach, hard work, and books you ely clear the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks. Upon clearing the computer-based exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round.

FAQ

Q1. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off Marks?

Some of the factors responsible for determining the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks are the number of candidates, the total number of vacancies, categories, difficulty level, etc.

Q2. What would be the expected cut-off marks for the UR category in the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I Exam?

The expected cut-off mark for the UR category would be between 80-85 marks to ace the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I Exam.

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks?

After the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next round, i.e., Document Verification round.

Take Free Online SSC Scientific Assistant 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next