SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Scores Category-wise

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks: Know the category-wise cut-off marks for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam. Also, check the factors influencing the cut-off marks.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in determining the success of the candidates. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 is conducted from December 14th to 16th December 2022.

After the CBT exam is concluded successfully, the candidates usually search for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet declared. However, the candidates should check out the previous year's cut-off to understand the previous exam trends and overall competition level.

The commission will announce the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks in a PDF file for all the categories. These cut-off marks are decided based on certain factors like the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we have shared the details of SSC Scientific Assistant IMD's previous cut-off marks along with the factors influencing the same.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam is ongoing. As per the review of the candidates who have attempted the exam, the question asked in this computer-based exam are moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off for this year will vary around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Check out the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.

Category SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks (Paper I) SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks (Paper II) General 80-85 174-175 OBC 74-76 142-144 SC 66-68 122-124 ST 55-60 121-122

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut-Off Marks 2011

The commission announces the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks for all the categories on the official portal. Going by the trends over the years, the cut-off marks PDF will be released only after the declaration of the result. Candidates must know the previous year's cut-off marks to understand the exam level in a better manner. Check out the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut Off for Paper I 2011

Check out the previous year cut off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I 2011 shared below:

Category Cut Off for Paper I (Out of 200) Total Candidates Who Qualified General 85 604 SC 66.50 338 OBC 74.50 829 ST 56 164 OH 50 82 HH 50 12

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut Off for Paper II 2011

Check out the previous year cut off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper II 2011 shared below:

Category Cut Off for Paper II (Out of 100) Total Candidates Who Qualified Paper II General 177.50 225 OBC 145.00 440 ST 120.25 86 SC 126.50 181 OH 113 35 HH 93.50 09

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Final Previous Year Cut Off for 2011

Check out the final previous year cut-off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I 2011 shared below:

Category Final Cut-Off Marks (Paper I + Paper II + Interview) (Out of 500) No. of Candidates Selected Marks of the first selected candidate Marks of last selected candidate General 339.75 241.75 SC 288.50 209.50 OBC 291.25 229.75 ST 262.00 198.50 OH 225.75 196.00 HH 158.50 138.75

Factors Affecting the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off Marks 2022

There are numerous factors that are considered while influencing the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of important factors is given below:

Number of Aspirants attempting the exam

Difficulty level of Exam

Total Number of Vacancies

Category of Aspirants.

Marks Obtained in the exam

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment is a one-stage process, i.e., Computer Based Examination. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the computer-based exam, the number of vacancies, reservations, documents found valid upon verification, and other relevant factors.

Cracking SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment is not very difficult. With the right preparation approach, hard work, and books you ely clear the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks. Upon clearing the computer-based exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round.