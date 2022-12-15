SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Scores Category-wise

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off plays a pivotal role in determining the success of the candidates. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 is conducted from December 14th to 16th December 2022.
Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis 2022
After the CBT exam is concluded successfully, the candidates usually search for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet declared. However, the candidates should check out the previous year's cut-off to understand the previous exam trends and overall competition level.
Download SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 PDF
The commission will announce the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks in a PDF file for all the categories. These cut-off marks are decided based on certain factors like the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we have shared the details of SSC Scientific Assistant IMD's previous cut-off marks along with the factors influencing the same.
Download SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut-Off Marks
The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam is ongoing. As per the review of the candidates who have attempted the exam, the question asked in this computer-based exam are moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off for this year will vary around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Check out the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.
Check SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 Last Minute Tips
|
Category
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks (Paper I)
|
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks (Paper II)
|
General
|
80-85
|
174-175
|
OBC
|
74-76
|
142-144
|
SC
|
66-68
|
122-124
|
ST
|
55-60
|
121-122
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut-Off Marks 2011
The commission announces the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks for all the categories on the official portal. Going by the trends over the years, the cut-off marks PDF will be released only after the declaration of the result. Candidates must know the previous year's cut-off marks to understand the exam level in a better manner. Check out the category-wise SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.
Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut Off for Paper I 2011
Check out the previous year cut off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I 2011 shared below:
|
Category
|
Cut Off for Paper I (Out of 200)
|
Total Candidates Who Qualified
|
General
|
85
|
604
|
SC
|
66.50
|
338
|
OBC
|
74.50
|
829
|
ST
|
56
|
164
|
OH
|
50
|
82
|
HH
|
50
|
12
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Previous Cut Off for Paper II 2011
Check out the previous year cut off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper II 2011 shared below:
|
Category
|
Cut Off for Paper II (Out of 100)
|
Total Candidates Who Qualified Paper II
|
General
|
177.50
|
225
|
OBC
|
145.00
|
440
|
ST
|
120.25
|
86
|
SC
|
126.50
|
181
|
OH
|
113
|
35
|
HH
|
93.50
|
09
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Final Previous Year Cut Off for 2011
Check out the final previous year cut-off marks for SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Paper I 2011 shared below:
|
Category
|
Final Cut-Off Marks (Paper I + Paper II + Interview) (Out of 500)
|
No. of Candidates Selected
|
Marks of the first selected candidate
|
Marks of last selected candidate
|
General
|
339.75
|
241.75
|
SC
|
288.50
|
209.50
|
OBC
|
291.25
|
229.75
|
ST
|
262.00
|
198.50
|
OH
|
225.75
|
196.00
|
HH
|
158.50
|
138.75
Factors Affecting the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off Marks 2022
There are numerous factors that are considered while influencing the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of important factors is given below:
- Number of Aspirants attempting the exam
- Difficulty level of Exam
- Total Number of Vacancies
- Category of Aspirants.
- Marks Obtained in the exam
Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Salary after 7th CPC
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Final Merit List
The selection process for the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment is a one-stage process, i.e., Computer Based Examination. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the computer-based exam, the number of vacancies, reservations, documents found valid upon verification, and other relevant factors.
Cracking SSC Scientific Assistant IMD recruitment is not very difficult. With the right preparation approach, hard work, and books you ely clear the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD cut-off marks. Upon clearing the computer-based exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round.