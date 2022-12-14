SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Analysis: 14th Dec Paper Review, Expected Cutoff

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis 2022: Download the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis for all shifts. Also, check the difficulty level and good attempts here.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis 2022: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam on December 14, 2022. Candidates who have attempted the computer-based test of today’s shifts have shared their feedback about the questions and levels in the exam. With the help of SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis, the candidates will get familiar with the good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the CBT.

Check SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 Last Minute Tips

The commission will also declare the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD CBT answer key for all the shifts on their official portal. However, candidates should be well versed in the exam analysis of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD CBT round and predict their chances of getting shortlisted for the further round. Also, they should check the official website regularly to know the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD CBT recruitment 2022.

Download SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Pattern 2022

We have mentioned below the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam pattern for the aspirants who are going to participate in the computer-based examination.

The computer-based test comprises Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.

The language of the paper will be both in English & Hindi except for questions in English Language & Comprehension

The CBT exam contains 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable for each wrong response in the examination

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

There are two parts to the question paper, Part-I, and Part II as given below:

Papers Type Subject Number of Questions Duration Part-I Computer-based Examination (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Quantitative Aptitude (iii) English language & Comprehension (iv) General Awareness 25





25

25







25 120 Minutes Part II Computer-based Examination Physics / Computer Science & Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 100

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who attempted the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD CBT Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Have a look at the table discussed below to understand the section-wise exam level and good attempts in the computer-based test.

Section SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 20-22 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 21-23 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 19-20 Moderate English language & Comprehension 22-23 Easy to Moderate Total 82-88 Moderate

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the CBT exam were moderate level. Check the section-wise analysis of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam for all the sections shared below.

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the topic-wise analysis of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD reasoning section below;

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Topics Number of Questions Asked Seating Arrangement 2 Coding and Decoding 3 Blood Relation 3 Number Series 2 Hidden Image 1 Analogy 2 Odd One Out 1 Complete the Pattern 2 Missing Number-Matrices 1 Syllogism 3 Sign Change 1 Dictionary Order 1

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Check the topic-wise analysis of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD General Awareness shared below:

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Topics Number of Questions Asked Current Affairs 12-13 Yojna Scheme 2 Polity 1 Sports 1 Static GK 2-3 Economics 2

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis for English Language & Comprehension

Check the topic-wise analysis of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD English Comprehension shared below:

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Topics Number of Questions Asked Active and Passive Voice 2 Cloze Test 5 Synonyms 2 One Word Substitution 1 Direct and Indirect Speech 1 Error Spotting 3 Idioms and Phrases 2

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the topic-wise analysis of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Topics Number of Questions Asked Divisibility 1 CI 1 Profit and Loss 2 Speed, Distance, and Time 2 Time and Work 2 Boat and Stream 2 Algebra 1 Mensuration 1 Average 1

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD exam analysis of the shifts and feedback of the aspirants who attempted the exam, the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD expected cut-off marks are given below;

Category SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Expected Cut Off Marks General 80-85 OBC 74-76 SC 66-68 ST 55-60

Check SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Salary after 7th CPC

We hope this article on SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam Analysis was helpful for all the aspirants, The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Selection process will be conducted in two stages, i.e., Computer Based Test and Document Verification round. Those who will crack all the IMD selection rounds shall be placed in the provisional appointment list.