Memory Based SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Questions PDF: Download Paper with Answers

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Memory Based Question Paper with Answers PDF: Download the memory-based questions for all the sections asked in the CBT round of the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 Exam.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 (PDF Download): The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam commenced on December 14, 2022. The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD), Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. The SSC Scientific Assistant IMD 2022 exam will be conducted from the 14th to the 16th of December 2022.

For the ease of candidates, we have shared the important memory-based General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language & Comprehension questions based on the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared in the CBT exam. Candidates who are going to attempt the exam in the coming days can check this SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Memory Based Question Paper with Answers to score well in the exam.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022

Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Question Paper 2022 in Shift-I.

Time Magazine's Person of the year 2021: Elon Musk

Padma Shri Award 2021 in Sports Awarded to: P Anitha (basketball), Mouma Das (table tennis), Anshu Jamsenpa (mountaineering), Sudha Singh (athletics), Virender Singh (wrestling in deaf category), KY Venkatesh (para-athlete), and Madhavan Nambiar (athletics coach).

When was Niti Ayog introduced in India? NITI Aayog was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on 1 January 2015 .

ICC Women Player of the year 2022: Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

Indigo Rebellion in Bengal: The Indigo Rebellion (Neel Bidroho) took place in Bengal in 1859-60 and was a revolt by the farmers against British planters who had forced them to grow indigo under terms that were greatlunfavorablele to the farmers.

Questions related to Fundamental Rights

Questions related to Fundamental Duties

Question related to South Temple

Census 2011 (Urban Population Percentage): 31.1 percent

We hope this article on SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 was helpful for the candidates. They should check out the memory-based questions of all the subjects carefully and prepare accordingly for the exam.