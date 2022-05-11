SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment Notification 2022: 1920 Vacancies for 12th Passed, 10th Passed and Graduates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring for Selection Posts. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details.

SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment Notification 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for Selection Post on 12 May 2022, as per media reports. A total of 1920 vacancies shall be filled for Secondary Level, Senior Secondary Level and Graduate Level Posts. SSC Selection Post Online Application Process shall also start on 12 May 2022 at ssc.nic.in. The last date of the online application is 13 June 2022.

The commission will hold an ONLINE exam for candidates who would successfully register for SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment 2022. SSC Selection Post 10 Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of July 2022.

There will be 200 questions with 200 marks. These questions will be based on General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic skills) and English Language (Basic Knowledge). The total time of the exam is 1 hour.

Those who clear the online exam will be called for Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc.

The candidates are also required to pay the application fee of Rs. 100/-.

SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for the MTS, Driver, Scientific Assistant, Accountant, Head Clerk, Conservation Assistant Technical, Junior Computer under Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduate & above Level.