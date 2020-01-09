SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification to release soon, Check Latest Updates Here

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification on its website. Candidates who wish to be a part of government organizations across the country will have a golden opportunity to appear in SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020.

This year, the commission will release SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 Notification on 17 January 2020 and close the online application window on 14 February 2020 as per SSC Official Calendar 2019-20. All applicants who wish to appear in SSC Selection Post 8 2020 are advised to keep their eye on the official website.

Every year, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts level-wise recruitment exam for Matric, Higher Secondary, Graduation and above level posts as per requirement through SSC Selection Post Exam. The commission has yet not confirmed about the levels of posts. Candidates will be able to check level-wise vacancies of this year, once SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 official notification is out.

Last year, the commission had announced 1348 vacancies for various under the categories - Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial. For which, the notification was released on 6 August 2019 and the candidates were able to submit applications by 31 August 2019.

Candidates can check below the highlights of SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Exam.

Important Dates:

Advertisement Releasing Date: 17 January 2020

Last date for submission of SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Online Application: 14 February 2020

Exam Date: 10 June 2020 to 12 June 2020

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies will be announced on the official website. Once it is out.

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates will be able to check the eligibility criteria in the notification PDF once the notification PDF is activated on the official website.

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 30 years (Candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Official Notification – to active soon

Official Website



SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Selection Criteria

There will be only Computer Based Test (CBT) and the candidates will have to secure at least 35% (for General Category) Marks in the written test.

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 through the online mode on or before 14 February 2020 and advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.