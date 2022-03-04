SSC Selection Post 9 Exam 2022 to be conducted from 14 March onwards for UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab

SSC releases a notice regarding Selection Post 9 New Exam 2022 Date on its website. Candidates who applied for the said exam within the UP, Uttarakhand & Punjab States can check the notice from the official website of SSC.

SSC Selection Post 9 Exam 2022 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the SSC Selection Post 9 Exam 2022 on its website. Candidates can read the notice from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

According to notice, the computer-based exam for selection posts exam phase 9, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted centers in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative Assembly), will now be conducted from 14 to 16 March 2022.

A total of 3261 vacancies will be recruited through SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam for the post of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others.

On 2 March, the commission had uploaded the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 for Central Region. Candidates who have applied for SSC Selection Post 9 Recruitment for UP Region can download SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card, from the official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org. The easy steps for downloading SSC Selection Post 9 Admit Card are given below.

How to Download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official regional website of SSC. Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SELECTION POST PHASE-IX EXAMINATION-2021 (MATRICULATION LEVEL, HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL AND GRADUATE LEVEL) TO BE HELD FROM 14/03/2022 TO 16/03/2022' Now, click on the notification link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ and Click the ‘PROCEED’ Button If You Have Opted for the concerned region. Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ and Click on 'Search; If you do not know your roll number or registration number then you can get your admit card by entering your Name and Father’s Name. Download SSC Selection Post 9 UP Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card for UP State

candidates are advised to carry their documents along with the admit card on the day of the exam. The candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination if the date of birth mentioned in the original photo ID/certificate brought as a proof of date of birth does not match with the admission certificate. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can directly download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.