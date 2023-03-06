SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification Released: 5369 Vacancies for 10th/12th/Graduate Posts

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the notification for the recruitment of 5369 vacancies under SSC Selection Post Phase 11 for 10th Passed, 12th Passed, and Graduate Levels. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the commission website - ssc.nic.in. SSC Selection Posts Selection Post 11 Registration Link is available from 06 to 27 March 2023. However, candidates can edit their submitted applications between 03 March and 05 March 2023.

Candidates can apply for SSC Selection Post 11 Recruitment 2023 by visiting the link given in this article below.

SSC Selection Phase 11 Notification Click Here SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Online Application Click Here

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the

eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. They can check the all important details related to SSC Selection Post 11 2023 such as vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection process, application process and other details in the notification link given above.

SSC will conduct nation-wise SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Exam 2023 in the month of June o July 2023. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

Candidates are advised to visit the websites of the Regional Offices for the latest information in respect of various categories of posts pertaining to the Region concerned and the various stages of the recruitment process.