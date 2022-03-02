SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in, Check Download Link, Cut Off Marks, Merit List Here

SSC Phase 8 Result 2020-22: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently uploaded the additional Results of Computer Based Examinations for the next stage of scrutiny for Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation/Higher Secondary (10+2)/Graduation and Above-Level). Candidates who appeared in the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2022 can download the result through the official website of SSC.i.e. scc.nic.in.

The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22 March 2022 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the name of the post while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post. The candidates can take out the printout of their application form by logging into

the website of the Commission (www.ssc.nic.in) using their Login ID & Password.