SSC Selection Post Result 2021 Phase 8 to Release This Week, Check Graduate, Sr Secondary & Matriculation Selection List Updates

SSC Selection Post Result 2021: Staff Selection commission (SSC) is going to release the result of Computer Based Exam for Selection Posts Phase 8 on 09 April 2021 on its website - ssc.nic.in. The commission will prepare a selection list, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates, for Graduate, Sr Secondary and Matriculation Posts separately.

Candidates who appeared in SSC Phase 8 Selection Posts Exam from 06 November to 10 November 2020 and on 14 December for Bihar Region can download SSC Phase 8 Result, once released, from the official website.

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Passing Marks



General - 35% OBC/EWS - 30% Other Categories - 25%

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Expected Cut Off Marks



10th Level - The expected cut-off marks for General category are 120 to 125 Marks, 110 to 115 Marks for OBC and 100 to 105 Marks for SC

12th Level - The expected cut-off marks for General category are 110 to 115 Marks, 100 to 105 Marks for OBC and 90 to 95 Marks for SC

Graduate Level - The expected cut-off marks for General category are 100 to 105 Marks, 90 to 95 Marks for OBC and 80 to 85 Marks for SC

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Scrutiny Round

The candidates who score marks above the minimum qualifying or cut-off marks will be called for Scrutiny. SSC Selection Post DV Date, Time and Venue shall be announced after the declaration of the result.

The candidates who are shortlisted for scrutiny will be required to submit self attested copies of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ),Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc.(as applicable)in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form,to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s)to which the Post-Category belongs.

Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., whichever is application for the post, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature.

All qualified candidates found clear at the Scrutiny Stage for a particular category of post, will be called for Document Verification (DV) by the Regional Office to which the concerned category of post belongs.

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Final Answer Key

The commission will also release the date of downloading the final answer key along with online exam result.

SSC Selection Posts Final Merit List

The final merit list shall be prepared on the marks obtained in online exam,

SSC Selection Posts Online Exam was held in the month of November and December 2020. SSC Selection Post Answer Key were made available on 27 December 2020 and objections invited upto 31 December 2020.

A total of 1355 are available for Matriculation Level Posts such as Technical Operator, Library Clerk etc., 10+2 (Higher Secondary) level Posts such as Lab Assistant (Geology) Gr III,Fumigation Assistant, Laboratory Attendant etc. and Graduation & above level Posts such as Store Keeper Gr II, Junior Engineer etc.