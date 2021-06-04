Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

SSC SI ASI PET PST Result 2019 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download CPO Selection List PDF, 5954 Qualified for Paper 2 2021

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Candidates can download SSC CPO PET Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

 

Created On: Jun 4, 2021 17:41 IST
SSC SI ASI PET PST Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Candidates can download SSC CPO PET Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

SSC SI ASI PET PST Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC SI Physical Result, directly, through the link below:

SSC SI ASI PET PST Selection List PDF Download

SSC SI ASI PET PST Result Notice

SSC SI ASI Phase 2

A total of 5954 candidates are qualified in SSC SI Physical Exam 2019. Selected candidates will now appear for Phase 2 Exam. SSC CPO Paper 2 Date and Admit Card Date shall be announced soon. Candidates are advised to follow the
website(s) of the Commission and Regional Offices of the Commission for latest updates.

As per the official notice, SSC SI PET were organzied for 45923 of which 30218 candidates were absent, 9751 are not qualified whereas 83 candidates are exempted from PET/PST.

 

Category Male -  No. of candidates qualified Female -  No. of candidates qualified
Gen 1446 123
OBC 1771 143
OBC (for Delhi only) 317 27
EWS 713 75
SC 668 70
ST 531 70

How to Download SSC SI ASI PET PST Result 2019 ?

  1. Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  2. Click on 'Result' Link at the top
  3. Now, Go to 'Capf' and then click on 'click here' given under 'Result' given against 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II'
  4. Check name and roll number of the candidates
  5. Download SSC CPO Physical Result PDF

SSC CPO exam was conducted at various centres of CAPFs from from 23 November 2020 to 8 December 2020. SSC had invited  application for 1557 posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector through CISF exam 2019. A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the SSC CPO Phase 1 Exam.

FAQ

What is SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card Date 2021 ?

You can download the admit card 7 days before the exam

What is SSC CPO Physical Result Link 2021 ?

You can download the SSC SI PET Result through the link - https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/PETQLY_04062021.pdf

What is SSC CPO Paper 2 Date ?

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Exam Date will be announced soon.
