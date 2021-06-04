SSC SI ASI PET PST Result 2019 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download CPO Selection List PDF, 5954 Qualified for Paper 2 2021

SSC SI ASI PET PST Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Candidates can download SSC CPO PET Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5954 candidates are qualified in SSC SI Physical Exam 2019. Selected candidates will now appear for Phase 2 Exam. SSC CPO Paper 2 Date and Admit Card Date shall be announced soon. Candidates are advised to follow the

As per the official notice, SSC SI PET were organzied for 45923 of which 30218 candidates were absent, 9751 are not qualified whereas 83 candidates are exempted from PET/PST.

Category Male - No. of candidates qualified Female - No. of candidates qualified Gen 1446 123 OBC 1771 143 OBC (for Delhi only) 317 27 EWS 713 75 SC 668 70 ST 531 70

Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on 'Result' Link at the top Now, Go to 'Capf' and then click on 'click here' given under 'Result' given against 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II' Check name and roll number of the candidates Download SSC CPO Physical Result PDF

SSC CPO exam was conducted at various centres of CAPFs from from 23 November 2020 to 8 December 2020. SSC had invited application for 1557 posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector through CISF exam 2019. A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the SSC CPO Phase 1 Exam.