List of 7 Animated Movies That Won Oscars (2002-2025)

Did you know the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was introduced only in 2002? Since then, animated movies have gained more recognition for their artistic and storytelling value. Animation is a powerful medium that combines visuals, sound, and imagination. It appeals to both children and adults. Animated films have contributed significantly to global cinema. They showcase creativity, culture, and technical innovation. Different types of animated movies have won Oscars. These include traditional hand-drawn animation, computer-generated imagery (CGI), and stop-motion. Studios like Pixar, Disney, and DreamWorks have produced many award-winning titles. Some films also explore serious themes through animation. In this article, we'll take a look at the list of animated movies that have won Oscars. We'll explore their styles, stories, and impact.

List Of Animated Movies That Won Oscars The animated movies that have won the most Academy Awards (Oscars) are all tied with two wins each. Several animated feature films have reached this number by winning in various categories, including the relatively new Best Animated Feature category (established in 2002) and older categories like Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Examples of animated films that have won two Oscars include classic Disney movies like Beauty and the Beast (1991), which won for Original Score and Original Song, and Pixar films such as Toy Story 3 (2010), which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, and Soul (2020), which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. S. No Movie Name Won Oscars In Which Category Year Directed By 1 Shrek Best Animated Feature 2002 Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson 2 Spirited Away Best Animated Feature 2003 Hayao Miyazaki 3 Finding Nemo Best Animated Feature 2004 Andrew Stanton 4 The Incredibles Best Animated Feature 2005 Brad Bird 5 Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit Best Animated Feature 2006 Nick Park, Steve Box 6 Happy Feet Best Animated Feature 2007 George Miller 7 Ratatouille Best Animated Feature 2008 Brad Bird 8 WALL-E Best Animated Feature 2009 Andrew Stanton 9 Up Best Animated Feature 2010 Pete Docter 10 Toy Story 3 Best Animated Feature 2011 Lee Unkrich 11 Rango Best Animated Feature 2012 Gore Verbinski 12 Brave Best Animated Feature 2013 Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman 13 Frozen Best Animated Feature 2014 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee 14 Big Hero 6 Best Animated Feature 2015 Don Hall, Chris Williams 15 Inside Out Best Animated Feature 2016 Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen 16 Zootopia Best Animated Feature 2017 Byron Howard, Rich Moore 17 Coco Best Animated Feature 2018 Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina 18 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Best Animated Feature 2019 Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman 19 Toy Story 4 Best Animated Feature 2020 Josh Cooley 20 Soul Best Animated Feature 2021 Pete Docter, Kemp Powers 21 Encanto Best Animated Feature 2022 Byron Howard, Jared Bush 22 Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Best Animated Feature 2023 Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson 23 The Boy and the Heron Best Animated Feature 2024 Hayao Miyazaki 24 Flow Best Animated Feature 2025 Gints Zilbalodis

1. Shrek (2002) "Shrek," directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, won the first-ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2002 Academy Awards. The film, produced by DreamWorks, features a reimagined fairy tale world with an ogre protagonist. Shrek broke new ground in animated storytelling with its blend of comedy, adventure, and heartwarming themes. 2. Spirited Away (2003) "Spirited Away," by Hayao Miyazaki, made history as the first Japanese and non-English film to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. Released by Studio Ghibli, it tells the magical story of a young girl, Chihiro, as she navigates a spirit world. The film's imaginative visuals and heartfelt narrative captivated global audiences, and Miyazaki's direction showcased the international influence of Japanese animation. 3. Finding Nemo (2004)

Pixar's "Finding Nemo" won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2004. Directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich, the film follows a clownfish named Marlin as he searches for his lost son, Nemo. Renowned for its richly animated underwater world and emotionally engaging story, "Finding Nemo" brought humour, adventure, and family values together in a way that resonated with audiences of all ages. 4. The Incredibles (2005) "The Incredibles," directed by Brad Bird, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Sound Editing in 2005. The film follows a family of superheroes forced to hide their powers, only to be drawn back into action. It's celebrated for combining thrilling superhero action with family-centric themes and inventive storytelling, establishing Pixar as a powerhouse in animated storytelling.

5. Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2006) "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" won Best Animated Feature in 2006. Directed by Nick Park and Steve Box, this British stop-motion film charmed audiences with its whimsical humour and inventive plot, revolving around the quirky inventor Wallace and his dog Gromit as they battle a monstrous vegetable-eating rabbit. It also marked the first win in the category for a UK-made stop-motion film. 6. Happy Feet (2007) In 2007, "Happy Feet," directed by George Miller, took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The musical adventure centres on Mumble, a penguin who can't sing but expresses himself through dance. Set in Antarctica, the film's mix of humour, music, and messages about individuality and the environment helped it stand out and appeal to a wide range of viewers.

7. Ratatouille (2008) Directed by Brad Bird, "Ratatouille" won Best Animated Feature in 2008. The story follows Remy, a rat with a passion for cooking, as he forms an unlikely partnership with a young chef in Paris. The film combines culinary creativity with themes of ambition and acceptance, earning praise for its animation and a positive message about pursuing dreams despite the odds. Has Any Animated Movie Won An Oscar? Yes, many animated movies have won an Oscar. The most prominent category for them is the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, introduced in 2001 for films released in 2001. The first winner was Shrek. Additionally, many animated films have won Oscars in other categories, such as Best Original Song and Best Original Score. A few animated classics, like Beauty and the Beast, Up, and Toy Story 3, have even been nominated for the prestigious Best Picture award, though none have won that top honour.