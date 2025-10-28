List of 7 Animated Movies That Won Oscars (2002-2025)

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Kriti Barua
Oct 28, 2025, 12:31 IST

Animated Movies that Won Oscars: The first animated movie to win an Oscar for Best Animated Feature was Shrek in 2002, marking a milestone for the genre. In 2025, Flow, a wordless indie film from Latvia, won the most recent Oscar in this category. These wins reflect the growing recognition of animated storytelling, from mainstream studios to independent creators. The category has evolved to honour diverse animation styles and global voices in cinema.

Animated Movies That Won Oscars (2002-2025)

Did you know the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature was introduced only in 2002? Since then, animated movies have gained more recognition for their artistic and storytelling value. Animation is a powerful medium that combines visuals, sound, and imagination. It appeals to both children and adults. Animated films have contributed significantly to global cinema. They showcase creativity, culture, and technical innovation. Different types of animated movies have won Oscars. These include traditional hand-drawn animation, computer-generated imagery (CGI), and stop-motion. Studios like Pixar, Disney, and DreamWorks have produced many award-winning titles. Some films also explore serious themes through animation. In this article, we'll take a look at the list of animated movies that have won Oscars. We'll explore their styles, stories, and impact.

List Of Animated Movies That Won Oscars

The animated movies that have won the most Academy Awards (Oscars) are all tied with two wins each. Several animated feature films have reached this number by winning in various categories, including the relatively new Best Animated Feature category (established in 2002) and older categories like Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Examples of animated films that have won two Oscars include classic Disney movies like Beauty and the Beast (1991), which won for Original Score and Original Song, and Pixar films such as Toy Story 3 (2010), which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, and Soul (2020), which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

S. No

Movie Name

Won Oscars In Which Category

Year

Directed By

1

Shrek

Best Animated Feature

2002

Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

2

Spirited Away

Best Animated Feature

2003

Hayao Miyazaki

3

Finding Nemo

Best Animated Feature

2004

Andrew Stanton

4

The Incredibles

Best Animated Feature

2005

Brad Bird

5

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Best Animated Feature

2006

Nick Park, Steve Box

6

Happy Feet

Best Animated Feature

2007

George Miller

7

Ratatouille

Best Animated Feature

2008

Brad Bird

8

WALL-E

Best Animated Feature

2009

Andrew Stanton

9

Up

Best Animated Feature

2010

Pete Docter

10

Toy Story 3

Best Animated Feature

2011

Lee Unkrich

11

Rango

Best Animated Feature

2012

Gore Verbinski

12

Brave

Best Animated Feature

2013

Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman

13

Frozen

Best Animated Feature

2014

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

14

Big Hero 6

Best Animated Feature

2015

Don Hall, Chris Williams

15

Inside Out

Best Animated Feature

2016

Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen

16

Zootopia

Best Animated Feature

2017

Byron Howard, Rich Moore

17

Coco

Best Animated Feature

2018

Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

18

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Feature

2019

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

19

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Feature

2020

Josh Cooley

20

Soul

Best Animated Feature

2021

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

21

Encanto

Best Animated Feature

2022

Byron Howard, Jared Bush

22

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Animated Feature

2023

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

23

The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Feature

2024

Hayao Miyazaki

24

Flow

Best Animated Feature

2025

Gints Zilbalodis

1. Shrek (2002)

Shrek 5: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz to return for new film - BBC News

"Shrek," directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, won the first-ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2002 Academy Awards. The film, produced by DreamWorks, features a reimagined fairy tale world with an ogre protagonist. Shrek broke new ground in animated storytelling with its blend of comedy, adventure, and heartwarming themes.

2. Spirited Away (2003)

Still blown away by Spirited Away

"Spirited Away," by Hayao Miyazaki, made history as the first Japanese and non-English film to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. Released by Studio Ghibli, it tells the magical story of a young girl, Chihiro, as she navigates a spirit world. The film's imaginative visuals and heartfelt narrative captivated global audiences, and Miyazaki's direction showcased the international influence of Japanese animation.

3. Finding Nemo (2004)

Oceans of Possibility: Permission, Disability, Control, and Finding Nemo

Pixar's "Finding Nemo" won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2004. Directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich, the film follows a clownfish named Marlin as he searches for his lost son, Nemo. Renowned for its richly animated underwater world and emotionally engaging story, "Finding Nemo" brought humour, adventure, and family values together in a way that resonated with audiences of all ages.

4. The Incredibles (2005)

Incredibles 2 Review | Vanity Fair

"The Incredibles," directed by Brad Bird, won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Sound Editing in 2005. The film follows a family of superheroes forced to hide their powers, only to be drawn back into action. It's celebrated for combining thrilling superhero action with family-centric themes and inventive storytelling, establishing Pixar as a powerhouse in animated storytelling.

5. Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2006)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' and Tech Overreliance - The Cornell Daily Sun

"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" won Best Animated Feature in 2006. Directed by Nick Park and Steve Box, this British stop-motion film charmed audiences with its whimsical humour and inventive plot, revolving around the quirky inventor Wallace and his dog Gromit as they battle a monstrous vegetable-eating rabbit. It also marked the first win in the category for a UK-made stop-motion film.

6. Happy Feet (2007)

Watch Happy Feet | Max

In 2007, "Happy Feet," directed by George Miller, took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The musical adventure centres on Mumble, a penguin who can't sing but expresses himself through dance. Set in Antarctica, the film's mix of humour, music, and messages about individuality and the environment helped it stand out and appeal to a wide range of viewers.

7. Ratatouille (2008)

The 15th Anniversary of 'Ratatouille': Celebrating the Movie That Taught Us How to Cook - Hollywood Insider

Directed by Brad Bird, "Ratatouille" won Best Animated Feature in 2008. The story follows Remy, a rat with a passion for cooking, as he forms an unlikely partnership with a young chef in Paris. The film combines culinary creativity with themes of ambition and acceptance, earning praise for its animation and a positive message about pursuing dreams despite the odds.

Has Any Animated Movie Won An Oscar?

Yes, many animated movies have won an Oscar. The most prominent category for them is the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, introduced in 2001 for films released in 2001. The first winner was Shrek. Additionally, many animated films have won Oscars in other categories, such as Best Original Song and Best Original Score. A few animated classics, like Beauty and the Beast, Up, and Toy Story 3, have even been nominated for the prestigious Best Picture award, though none have won that top honour.

What Movie Won All 11 Oscars?

The film that holds the distinction of winning all 11 Academy Awards for which it was nominated is The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). It's 11 wins set a record for the largest awards sweep in Oscar history, a perfect winning percentage. It is one of three films that have won a total of 11 Oscars, the others being Ben-Hur (1959) and Titanic (1997), though those two were nominated for more than 11.

