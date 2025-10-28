IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Download Exam Hall Ticket for Various Post

By Mohd Salman
Oct 28, 2025, 12:23 IST

The DSSSB Admit Card 2025 is now available for various posts such as TGT Social Science, Investigator, Stenographer, Programmer, Peon, Technician, etc. The exam will be conducted between November 1 and December 15, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their registration details. The admit card contains crucial exam-day instructions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DSSSB Various Post Admit Card 2025
DSSSB Various Post Admit Card 2025

DSSSB Admit Card 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB Admit Card 2025 for various posts, such as TGT Social Science, Investigator, Stenographer, Programmer, Peon, Technician, etc. Candidates who have applied for these positions can now download their admit cards from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The DSSSB Exam 2025 for various posts is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts between November 1 and December 15, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Without the DSSSB Admit Card 2025, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

DSSSB Admit Card 2025: Exam Schedule

The DSSSB various post-exams are scheduled to be conducted on various dates between November 1 and December 15, 2025. Check the table below for DSSSB various posts' exam schedule for certain dates; to check the full scheduled candidates, click here.

Exam Date (Day)

Shift

Timing

Advt. No.

Post Code

Post Name

Deptt.

01-Nov-25 (Saturday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

01-Nov-25 (Saturday)

  

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

02-Nov-25 (Sunday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

02-Nov-25 (Sunday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

02-Nov-25 (Sunday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

03-Nov-25 (Monday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

05/23

802/23

Gr-IV/Jr. Assistant/LDC/Stenographer/Jr. Stenographer/Stenographer Gr-II/Assistant Grade-I

Various Deptts.

03-Nov-25 (Monday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

05/23

802/23

Gr-IV/Jr. Assistant/LDC/Stenographer/Jr. Stenographer/Stenographer Gr-II/Assistant Grade-I

Various Deptts.

03-Nov-25 (Monday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

05/23

802/23

Gr-IV/Jr. Assistant/LDC/Stenographer/Jr. Stenographer/Stenographer Gr-II/Assistant Grade-I

Various Deptts.

04-Nov-25 (Tuesday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

04-Nov-25 (Tuesday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

05/24

57/24

Domestic Science Teacher

Dte. of Education

04-Nov-25 (Tuesday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

05/24

42/24

Investigator

WCD

05-Nov-25 (Wednesday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

05/24

42/24

Investigator

WCD

05-Nov-25 (Wednesday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

05/24

42/24

Investigator

WCD

05-Nov-25 (Wednesday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

05/24

11/24

Salesman Grade I

DTTDC

06-Nov-25 (Thursday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

05/24

11/24

Salesman Grade I

DTTDC

06-Nov-25 (Thursday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

05/24

63/24

Programmer

DSCSC

06-Nov-25 (Thursday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

02/24

803/24

TGT (Maths)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

07-Nov-25 (Friday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

07-Nov-25 (Friday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

07-Nov-25 (Friday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

08-Nov-25 (Saturday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

08-Nov-25 (Saturday)

II

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

08-Nov-25 (Saturday)

III

05:00 PM to 07:00 PM

02/24

805/24

TGT (Social Science)

Dte. of Education / NDMC

09-Nov-25 (Sunday)

I

09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

08/24

822/24

Peon/ Orderly / Dak Peon