DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Download Exam Hall Ticket for Various Post

DSSSB Admit Card 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB Admit Card 2025 for various posts, such as TGT Social Science, Investigator, Stenographer, Programmer, Peon, Technician, etc. Candidates who have applied for these positions can now download their admit cards from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Exam 2025 for various posts is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts between November 1 and December 15, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Without the DSSSB Admit Card 2025, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

DSSSB Admit Card 2025: Exam Schedule

The DSSSB various post-exams are scheduled to be conducted on various dates between November 1 and December 15, 2025. Check the table below for DSSSB various posts' exam schedule for certain dates; to check the full scheduled candidates, click here.