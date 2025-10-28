RPSC SO Registration 2025: Apply Online for Statistical Officer at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Application Link Active Soon

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 28, 2025, 12:32 IST

RPSC SO Apply Online 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for 113 positions of Statistical Officer (SO). Eligible candidates can apply for the RPSC SO recruitment 2025 via the official portal rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration window remains open between 28 October to 26 November 2025. Check this article to know the application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, apply link, etc.

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Apply Online
RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Apply Online

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Public Service Commission has begun the application process for Statistical Officer recruitment 2025
  • Candidates can apply between 28 October and 26 November at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • The total number of posts announced by the RPSC is 113.

RPSC Statistical Officer Apply Online 2025: RPSC has started the registration process for the 113 SO posts announced by the RPSC under the Department of Statistics. The online registration starts on 28 October 2025 and the application window closes on 26 November 2025. Applicants are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Overview

The Commission invites online applications for a total of 113 posts of Statistical Officer (STATISTICAL OFFICER) for the Department of Statistics under the Rajasthan Economic and Statistics Service Rules, 1958. Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

Statistical Officer (SO)

Vacancy

113 posts

Online Application Start

28 October 2025 

Last Date to Apply

26 November 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the RPSC Statistical Officer posts, candidates are required to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes minimum educational qualifications and age limit. Check the details here:

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess:

    • At least Second Class Master's Degree in Economics OR

    • At least Second Class Master's Degree in Statistics, OR

    • At least Second Class Master's Degree in Mathematics with paper in Statistics, OR

    • At least Second Class Master's Degree in Commerce with Statistics, OR

    • At least Second Class M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics from a University established by law in India or Foreign qualifications recognised as equivalent thereto by the Government. AND

    • A Certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication in Government of Rajasthan.

  • Age Limit: Minimum age 21 years; maximum age 40 years (for general category) as per notification. 

  • Experience Required: Experience of handling official Statistics at least for one year in a Government Department or reputed commercial concern or University. Provided that candidates:

    • with first class Master's degree or Doctorate in any of the subjects specified as Educational Qualifications; OR

    • having undergone successfully two years' training in Statistics at a recognized Statistical Institute or University; OR

    • having passed one year's Diploma Course from recognised University or Institution having Statistics and Economics as optional papers; OR

    • belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes need not possess this experience

Steps to Apply for RPSC Statistical Officer 2025

Candidates are required to follow the simple steps provided below to apply for the RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 2025. They should read the notification carefully to understand whether they met the eligibility criteria or not. Follow these steps:

  • Go to the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

  • On the homepage, in the RPSC Online tab, click on Apply Online and you will be redirected to another page, which is the new application portal of RPSC.

  • Click on Click here for New Portal (via SSO).

  • Register on the portal (if not already done) and log in with credentials.

  • Fill the application form with the required details.

  • Upload the photograph and signatures in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online through online available modes.

  • Check the application form before final submission for any mistakes. Save the form for future reference.

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Apply Link

Candidates can apply for the RPSC SO recruitment 2025 via the official portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in once the link gets active. The direct link to apply have been provided here.

Direct Link to Apply for RPSC Statistical Officer 2025

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee for completing their registration process for RPSC SO 2025. The category-wise application fee has been listed here:

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC (Creamy Layer)

₹ 600

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS

₹ 400

SC / ST / PwBD

₹ 400 

