RPSC SO Registration 2025: Apply Online for Statistical Officer at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Application Link Active Soon

RPSC Statistical Officer Apply Online 2025: RPSC has started the registration process for the 113 SO posts announced by the RPSC under the Department of Statistics. The online registration starts on 28 October 2025 and the application window closes on 26 November 2025. Applicants are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.

RPSC Statistical Officer 2025 Overview

The Commission invites online applications for a total of 113 posts of Statistical Officer (STATISTICAL OFFICER) for the Department of Statistics under the Rajasthan Economic and Statistics Service Rules, 1958. Check the details below: