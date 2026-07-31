SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रुप C और D मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, 1711 उम्मीदवार शॉर्टलिस्ट
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: एसएससी की ओर से स्टेनोग्राफर मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है। ग्रुप सी और डी पदों के लिए कुल 1711 उम्मीदवारों को शॉर्टलिस्ट किया गया है। मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करने के लिए लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (SSC) ने ग्रुप सी और डी का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। आयोग की ओर स्किल टेस्ट का रिजल्ट 18 जून को जारी किया गया था। उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ssc.gov.in पर जाकर मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। रिजल्ट पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में जारी किया गया है। जिसमें शॉर्टलिस्ट कैंडिडेट्स के नाम और रोल नंबर शामिल हैं।
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: रिजल्ट जारी
ऑफिशियल नोटिस के अनुसार, स्किल टेस्ट में क्वालिफाई हुए उम्मीदवारों को (Revised First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA)के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किया गया है। ग्रुप सी में 228 और ग्रुप डी में 1483 यानि कुल 1711 उम्मीदवारों को शॉर्टलिस्ट किया गया है।
यहां क्लिक करें - एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर मेरिट लिस्ट 2026 पीडीएफ
रिवाइज रिजल्ट से जुड़ी अन्य हाइलाइट्स के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिया गया टेबल में देख सकते हैं।
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रिजल्ट का नाम
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एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर रिजल्ट 2026
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बोर्ड
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कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (SSC)
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पोस्ट
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ग्रुप सी और डी
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FRTA रिजल्ट
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31 जुलाई, 2026 (जारी)
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शॉर्टलिस्ट कैंडिडेट्स
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1711
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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ssc.gov.in
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026: मेरिट लिस्ट में उल्लेखित विवरण
एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर मेरिट लिस्ट 2026 पीडीएफ में निम्नलिखित विवरण शामिल हैं:
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उम्मीदवार का नाम
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रोल नंबर
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वर्ग
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ग्रेड (सी/डी)
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चयन स्थिति
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योग्यता पद आदि।
SSC Stenographer Final Result 2026 ऑनलाइन मेरिट लिस्ट कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें।
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एसएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.gov.in पर जाएं।
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होमपेज पर उपलब्ध रिजल्ट सेक्शन पर क्लिक करें।
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स्टेनोग्राफर टैब खोलें।
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एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड सी और डी फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
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परिणाम की पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें।
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अपनी चयन स्थिति की जांच करने के लिए Ctrl+F का उपयोग करें और अपना रोल नंबर या नाम दर्ज करें।
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भविष्य में संदर्भ के लिए पीडीएफ फाइल को सेव कर लें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.