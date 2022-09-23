SSC Stenographer Result 2020 (Declared) at ssc.nic.in, Check Grade C/D Cut Off, DV Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 Result on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Check Cut off/DV schedule.

SSC Stenographer Grade C D Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 Result on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 can download the SSC Stenographer Grade C D Result 2020 from the official website-ssc.nic.in.

It is noted that SSC had conducted the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2020 on 20.06.2022 and 21.06.2022. A total of 3608 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test round for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ post.

A total of 13445 candidates were qualified for appearing in Skill Test for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

How to Download SSC Stenographer Grade C D Result 2020

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Tab. Click on ‘Steno Grade C & D’. Then, click on ‘Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade ‘D’. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC Steno Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

Candidates qualified in the skill test round are required to appear in the Document Verification which is tentatively scheduled from 29.09.2022 to 01.10.2022. Commission will release the detail schedule for conduct of Document Verification on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly.

Commission has also uploaded the category wise Cut Off marks for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Skill Test 2020 on its official website.

Commission will upload the details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Skill Test in Stenography on its website on 28.09.2022. This facility will be

available from 28.09.2022 to 10.10.2022. Candidates can check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and SSC Registration Password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.