St. Stephens (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

St. Stephens Cut-Off 2020: The words University of Delhi and St. Stephens are synonymous. When one hears of sky-high DU cut-offs, the name that immediately pops up is St. Stephens. Added to it is the fact that the college conducts its own separate application and admission process along with maintaining high cut-offs for merit based admissions is what makes it all the more challenging. The St. Stephens 2020 cut-off will be released soon after the registration portal is complete. The cut-off list for St. Stephens 2020 for the academic session 2020-21 will be released on its official website Applicants who meet the St. Stephens cut-off 2020 will be required to attend the admission process. If you too are looking forward to securing a seat in this prestigious college, find all about St. Stephens 2020 cut-off, previous cut-off trends, admission process, fee structure, etc., in the article below.
St. Stephens Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
St. Stephens2020 cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
St. Stephens 2020 Interview Round
|
To be notified
|
St. Stephens2020 Final merit list
|
To be notified
St. Stephens Cut off 2020 - Details
The cut-off of St. Stephens 2020 will be made available on the college’s official website after the registration process is over. All the candidates who successfully complete the registration process will be able to check if they have made it under the cut-off of St. Stephens 2020. It is interesting to not that only one cut-off list for academic session 2020-21 will be released by the college. Candidates meeting the desired St. Stephens 2020 cut-off will be required to attend the further selection process conducted by the college if they wish to be considered for admission.
The various departments in the college will determine the cut-off of St. Stephens 2020 for the different courses. The St. Stephens cut-off 2020 will be released course-wise. To help aspirants gather an idea about what the cut-off of St. Stephens 2020 will look like, previous year cut-offs for various courses are provided below.
St. Stephens 2019 Cut-off
|
Course
|
Category
|
Commerce
BFS %
|
Humanities
BFS %
|
Science
BFS %
|
Rider
|
B.A. Programme
|
GEN
|
98
|
96.5
|
98
|
|
PH
|
96
|
94.5
|
96
|
SC
|
96
|
94.5
|
96
|
ST
|
96
|
94.5
|
96
|
CNID
|
78
|
76.5
|
78
|
CNI
|
78
|
76.5
|
78
|
COTH
|
88
|
86.5
|
88
|
CST
|
87.5
|
86
|
88
|
UR
|
83
|
81.5
|
83
|
B.A. Hons. Economics
|
GEN
|
98.75
|
98.5
|
97.75
|
Maths 92%
|
PH
|
93.75
|
93.5
|
92.75
|
SC
|
95.75
|
95.5
|
94.75
|
ST
|
93.75
|
93.5
|
92.75
|
CNID
|
73.75
|
73.5
|
72.75
|
Maths 80%
|
CNI
|
73.75
|
73.5
|
72.75
|
COTH
|
91.75
|
91.5
|
90.75
|
Maths 92%
|
CST
|
90.75
|
88.25
|
87
|
Maths 80%
|
B.A. Hons. English
|
GEN
|
98.75
|
98.25
|
98.75
|
English Core 90% OR English Elective 85%
|
PH
|
93.75
|
93.25
|
93.75
|
SC
|
93.75
|
93.25
|
93.75
|
ST
|
93.75
|
93.25
|
93.75
|
CNID
|
78.75
|
78.25
|
78.75
|
CNI
|
78.75
|
78.25
|
78.75
|
COTH
|
88.75
|
88.25
|
88.75
|
CST
|
88.75
|
88.25
|
88.75
|
B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics
|
GEN
|
97.5
|
96.75
|
97.75
|
Include Maths in BFS
|
PH
|
90.5
|
89.75
|
90.75
|
SC
|
92.5
|
91.75
|
92.75
|
ST
|
92.5
|
91.75
|
92.75
|
CNID
|
72.5
|
71.75
|
72.75
|
CNI
|
72.5
|
71.75
|
72.75
|
COTH
|
82.5
|
81.75
|
82.75
|
CST
|
NA
|
NA
|
77.75
|
B.A. Hons. History
|
GEN
|
98.5
|
97.25
|
98.5
|
|
PH
|
93.5
|
92.25
|
93.5
|
SC
|
93.5
|
92.25
|
93.5
|
ST
|
93.5
|
92.25
|
93.5
|
CNID
|
78.5
|
77.25
|
78.5
|
CNI
|
78.5
|
77.25
|
78.5
|
COTH
|
88.5
|
87.25
|
88.5
|
CST
|
84.5
|
87.25
|
88.5
|
B.A. Hons. Philosophy
|
GEN
|
97
|
97
|
96.5
|
|
PH
|
95
|
95
|
94.5
|
SC
|
95
|
95
|
94.5
|
ST
|
95
|
95
|
94.5
|
CNID
|
77
|
77
|
76.5
|
CNI
|
77
|
77
|
76.5
|
COTH
|
87
|
87
|
86.5
|
CST
|
87
|
87
|
86.5
|
B.A. Hons. Sanskrit
|
GEN
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
|
PH
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
SC
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
ST
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
CNID
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
CNI
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
COTH
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
CST
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
Course
|
Category
|
Science
PCM %
|
Rider
|
B.Sc. Hons. Chemistry
|
GEN
|
96.33
|
PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)
|
PH
|
81.33
|
SC
|
91.33
|
ST
|
91.33
|
CNID
|
71.33
|
CNI
|
71.33
|
COTH
|
81.33
|
CST
|
77
|
B.Sc. Hons. Physics
|
GEN
|
96.66
|
PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)
|
PH
|
86.66
|
SC
|
91.66
|
ST
|
91.66
|
CNID
|
71.66
|
CNI
|
71.66
|
COTH
|
86.66
|
CST
|
78
|
B.Sc. Prog. With Chemistry
|
GEN
|
95
|
PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics)
|
PH
|
85
|
SC
|
90
|
ST
|
90
|
CNID
|
70
|
CNI
|
70
|
COTH
|
75
|
CST
|
75
|
Course
|
Category
|
Science
PCM/PMC %
|
Rider
|
B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc.
|
GEN
|
96.66
|
PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) OR PMC (Physics, Mathematics & Computer Sc.)
|
PH
|
81.66
|
SC
|
91.66
|
ST
|
91.66
|
CNID
|
71.66
|
CNI
|
71.66
|
COTH
|
81.66
|
CST
|
76
|
ABBREVIATIONS USED
|
GEN
|
General (Non Christian)
|
SC / ST
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Non Christian)
|
CST
|
Christian Scheduled Tribe
|
CNI
|
Church of North India
|
CNID
|
CNI Delhi Diocese
|
COTH
|
Christian Others
|
PWD
|
Person with Disability
|
CPH
|
Christian Physically Challenged
|
UR
|
URDU Candidate
St. Stephens Cut-off 2020: Admission Process
Among the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, St. Stephens is renowned for its unique admission process. After the release of the St. Stephens cut-off 2020, the college will invite eligible students meeting the cut-off requirement for personal interview round in the online mode. The list of candidate’s shortlisted for the personal interview round will be published on the official website of the college along with a personal call letter. At the time of the interview, applicants will be required to have a copy of the call letter with them. The personal interview round will assess a particular applicant’s academic potential and suitability for the course beyond the marks obtained in the Class 12 or the qualifying exam. During the interview a candidate’s proficiency in ECA will also be taken into consideration and s/he will be adjudged for the ability to contribute towards the co-curricular activities of the college. Overall, a candidate’s awareness, motivation, values and personal outlook will also be assessed through the interview. After the completion of the personal interview round, list of candidates shortlisted for admission will be published on the official website of the college. Candidates selected for admission will be given a 3-days window to confirm their seats by depositing the requisite admission fee.
St. Stephens Fee Structure
Candidates can find the details of the St. Stephens fee structure 2020 for various courses below
|
Course
|
Fee -1st Sem (Rs.)
|
Fee -2nd Sem (Rs.)
|
Total Annual Fee (Rs.)
|
B.A. Programme, Humanities
|
22240
|
18180
|
40420
|
B. Sc Prog/ Physics/Chemistry
|
23440
|
19395
|
42835
|
B.Sc Mathematics
|
22420
|
18360
|
40780
St. Stephens: Facilities on Campus
The strenuous and long admission process of St. Stephen’s college might make the applicants wonder what special does the college have to offer. Well, the good news is that St. Stephens does not disappoint. Once you make it through the rigorous selection process, you get access to some of the best facilities and life on campus. Here a little peek into what facilities await you once you are enrolled as a student.
- Library: Wi-Fi enabled, Digitally enhanced and fully air-conditioned with designated section for books in Braille, audio section and screen reading software
- Internet Resource Centre
- Hostel Facilities: Well furnished and fully Wi-Fi enabled
- Cafeteria: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced
- Chapel: For worship and meditation
- Bank: A full-fledged branch of State Bank of India within the campus
- Medical Facilities around the clock
- Sports complex
- Equal Opportunity Cell
- Campus Placement Cell
About St. Stephens
Inspired from the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, St. Stephens was founded on 1st February 1881. The oldest college in Delhi, the college aims in providing holistic learning for integrated personality development. While the college is known for its pursuit of excellence, it also sees that its students have an overall development of personality required to persevere in the world outside of the university.