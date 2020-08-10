St. Stephens (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

St. Stephens Cut-Off 2020: The words University of Delhi and St. Stephens are synonymous. When one hears of sky-high DU cut-offs, the name that immediately pops up is St. Stephens. Added to it is the fact that the college conducts its own separate application and admission process along with maintaining high cut-offs for merit based admissions is what makes it all the more challenging. The St. Stephens 2020 cut-off will be released soon after the registration portal is complete. The cut-off list for St. Stephens 2020 for the academic session 2020-21 will be released on its official website Applicants who meet the St. Stephens cut-off 2020 will be required to attend the admission process. If you too are looking forward to securing a seat in this prestigious college, find all about St. Stephens 2020 cut-off, previous cut-off trends, admission process, fee structure, etc., in the article below.

St. Stephens Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 St. Stephens2020 cutoff list To be notified St. Stephens 2020 Interview Round To be notified St. Stephens2020 Final merit list To be notified

St. Stephens Cut off 2020 - Details

The cut-off of St. Stephens 2020 will be made available on the college’s official website after the registration process is over. All the candidates who successfully complete the registration process will be able to check if they have made it under the cut-off of St. Stephens 2020. It is interesting to not that only one cut-off list for academic session 2020-21 will be released by the college. Candidates meeting the desired St. Stephens 2020 cut-off will be required to attend the further selection process conducted by the college if they wish to be considered for admission.

The various departments in the college will determine the cut-off of St. Stephens 2020 for the different courses. The St. Stephens cut-off 2020 will be released course-wise. To help aspirants gather an idea about what the cut-off of St. Stephens 2020 will look like, previous year cut-offs for various courses are provided below.

St. Stephens 2019 Cut-off

Course Category Commerce BFS % Humanities BFS % Science BFS % Rider B.A. Programme GEN 98 96.5 98 PH 96 94.5 96 SC 96 94.5 96 ST 96 94.5 96 CNID 78 76.5 78 CNI 78 76.5 78 COTH 88 86.5 88 CST 87.5 86 88 UR 83 81.5 83 B.A. Hons. Economics GEN 98.75 98.5 97.75 Maths 92% PH 93.75 93.5 92.75 SC 95.75 95.5 94.75 ST 93.75 93.5 92.75 CNID 73.75 73.5 72.75 Maths 80% CNI 73.75 73.5 72.75 COTH 91.75 91.5 90.75 Maths 92% CST 90.75 88.25 87 Maths 80% B.A. Hons. English GEN 98.75 98.25 98.75 English Core 90% OR English Elective 85% PH 93.75 93.25 93.75 SC 93.75 93.25 93.75 ST 93.75 93.25 93.75 CNID 78.75 78.25 78.75 CNI 78.75 78.25 78.75 COTH 88.75 88.25 88.75 CST 88.75 88.25 88.75 B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics GEN 97.5 96.75 97.75 Include Maths in BFS PH 90.5 89.75 90.75 SC 92.5 91.75 92.75 ST 92.5 91.75 92.75 CNID 72.5 71.75 72.75 CNI 72.5 71.75 72.75 COTH 82.5 81.75 82.75 CST NA NA 77.75 B.A. Hons. History GEN 98.5 97.25 98.5 PH 93.5 92.25 93.5 SC 93.5 92.25 93.5 ST 93.5 92.25 93.5 CNID 78.5 77.25 78.5 CNI 78.5 77.25 78.5 COTH 88.5 87.25 88.5 CST 84.5 87.25 88.5 B.A. Hons. Philosophy GEN 97 97 96.5 PH 95 95 94.5 SC 95 95 94.5 ST 95 95 94.5 CNID 77 77 76.5 CNI 77 77 76.5 COTH 87 87 86.5 CST 87 87 86.5 B.A. Hons. Sanskrit GEN 65 65 65 PH 65 65 65 SC 65 65 65 ST 65 65 65 CNID 65 65 65 CNI 65 65 65 COTH 65 65 65 CST 65 65 65 Course Category Science PCM % Rider B.Sc. Hons. Chemistry GEN 96.33 PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) PH 81.33 SC 91.33 ST 91.33 CNID 71.33 CNI 71.33 COTH 81.33 CST 77 B.Sc. Hons. Physics GEN 96.66 PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) PH 86.66 SC 91.66 ST 91.66 CNID 71.66 CNI 71.66 COTH 86.66 CST 78 B.Sc. Prog. With Chemistry GEN 95 PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) PH 85 SC 90 ST 90 CNID 70 CNI 70 COTH 75 CST 75 Course Category Science PCM/PMC % Rider B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. GEN 96.66 PCM (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) OR PMC (Physics, Mathematics & Computer Sc.) PH 81.66 SC 91.66 ST 91.66 CNID 71.66 CNI 71.66 COTH 81.66 CST 76 ABBREVIATIONS USED GEN General (Non Christian) SC / ST Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Non Christian) CST Christian Scheduled Tribe CNI Church of North India CNID CNI Delhi Diocese COTH Christian Others PWD Person with Disability CPH Christian Physically Challenged UR URDU Candidate

St. Stephens Cut-off 2020: Admission Process

Among the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, St. Stephens is renowned for its unique admission process. After the release of the St. Stephens cut-off 2020, the college will invite eligible students meeting the cut-off requirement for personal interview round in the online mode. The list of candidate’s shortlisted for the personal interview round will be published on the official website of the college along with a personal call letter. At the time of the interview, applicants will be required to have a copy of the call letter with them. The personal interview round will assess a particular applicant’s academic potential and suitability for the course beyond the marks obtained in the Class 12 or the qualifying exam. During the interview a candidate’s proficiency in ECA will also be taken into consideration and s/he will be adjudged for the ability to contribute towards the co-curricular activities of the college. Overall, a candidate’s awareness, motivation, values and personal outlook will also be assessed through the interview. After the completion of the personal interview round, list of candidates shortlisted for admission will be published on the official website of the college. Candidates selected for admission will be given a 3-days window to confirm their seats by depositing the requisite admission fee.

St. Stephens Fee Structure

Candidates can find the details of the St. Stephens fee structure 2020 for various courses below

Course Fee -1st Sem (Rs.) Fee -2nd Sem (Rs.) Total Annual Fee (Rs.) B.A. Programme, Humanities 22240 18180 40420 B. Sc Prog/ Physics/Chemistry 23440 19395 42835 B.Sc Mathematics 22420 18360 40780

St. Stephens: Facilities on Campus

The strenuous and long admission process of St. Stephen’s college might make the applicants wonder what special does the college have to offer. Well, the good news is that St. Stephens does not disappoint. Once you make it through the rigorous selection process, you get access to some of the best facilities and life on campus. Here a little peek into what facilities await you once you are enrolled as a student.

Library: Wi-Fi enabled, Digitally enhanced and fully air-conditioned with designated section for books in Braille, audio section and screen reading software

Internet Resource Centre

Hostel Facilities: Well furnished and fully Wi-Fi enabled

Cafeteria: Fully air-conditioned and moderately priced

Chapel: For worship and meditation

Bank: A full-fledged branch of State Bank of India within the campus

Medical Facilities around the clock

Sports complex

Equal Opportunity Cell

Campus Placement Cell

About St. Stephens

Inspired from the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, St. Stephens was founded on 1st February 1881. The oldest college in Delhi, the college aims in providing holistic learning for integrated personality development. While the college is known for its pursuit of excellence, it also sees that its students have an overall development of personality required to persevere in the world outside of the university.