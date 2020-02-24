Study Abroad for Undergraduate Students | Top Courses | Top Colleges | Standardized test

Study Abroad option for Undergraduate Students is one of their ardent dreams. It is a test of both patience and hard work. Undeniably, pursuing undergraduate level education from a foreign University proves to be a rewarding decision as well when it comes to fulfill career aspirations. However, a thorough knowledge of entrances, top courses, universities and scholarships is necessary to fulfill this dream. Our expert, Mr. Alok Bansal is a seasoned counsellor who holds wide experience about the study abroad options and will ensure that you streamline your decision of pursuing overseas education. Find out from him, the best countries, course, standardized tests, cut-off score to qualify for admission and some preparation tips in this article:- Why study abroad at Under-graduate level? Every year lakhs of aspirants apply for the standardized tests such as SAT and ACT to pursue higher education from foreign universities. This makes it evident that there is huge scope and plethora of opportunities available for the undergrads. So take a look at the right approach that you should adopt to get admission outside India. How to apply for foreign Universities? There is no thumb rule to apply for the foreign university; however, you should follow these steps if you are applying for the first time for an undergraduate course: Research - First of all, do a lot of research. Research is the key that will unlock all your problems. Research about the countries, college and universities, courses, in alignment with the interest you possess and how it matches your academic profile. Work out the sources from where you will obtain financial support because going for studies abroad requires considerable investment. Appear for standardized tests -Prepare yourself well to appear for the standardized tests. Standardized are mandatory to get an entry to foreign universities and are accepted worldwide. There are several rumors about the standardized tests. For say, SAT is not expectable in Canada and Europe. But, that’s not the case. Premium Universities need the score of these standardized tests because that’s only way for them to find out the deserving candidates for admission. So prepare for the standardized test and appear for it with your 100 per cent. All about Standardized Tests For the aspirants preparing to apply for the foreign university, it is mandatory to appear for the standardized tests. Depending upon the marks you score in the tests, university will decide if you are eligible for admission. Take a look at the popular standardized test for which you are advised to prepare. The score of these tests is accepted by one of the top university of the world. Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) Aspirants willing to study abroad can appear for Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) in India. The SAT exam is conducted four times in a year in the month of March, May, October, and December. Depending upon the time when you seek admission, you need to apply for the exam. SAT exam is conducted in offline mode which means that it is a pen and paper based standardized exam. If manage to score 1500 plus out of 1600, it is commendable for getting an entry ticket to top universities abroad. Another important question is how to prepare for SAT exam. The key areas that should master are Math and English. An equal weightage of 800 for evidence based reading (EBW) and 800 for Math has been allotted. You’ll have to balance out your score between the two. A lot of people fare well in Maths but when it comes to scoring well in the EBW section or the verbal portion people are not able to score well. Therefore, prepare accordingly to score well in both areas. Start reading passages from different backgrounds, genre again and again and practice it. As per our expert, a candidate should start preparing after 9th or 10th if he/she plans to appear for SAT exam. American College Testing (ACT) Second popular standardized test is American College Testing (ACT) which is also similar to SAT. ACT is conducted more than SAT in a year. It is now shifted to a computer based paper so you can actually practice and do a lot of practice. As a matter of fact, aspirants preparing to score well in either of ACT or SAT are advised to take at least 30 mocks before appearing for the actual exam. As per the international trend, aspirants appear at least twice for all standardized test to seek the best score in the exams. So, prepare well, plan ahead and I am sure you would be able to pretty well.