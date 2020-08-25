Sultanpur District Recruitment 2020, Walk-in for 58 Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy and Sweeper Posts

Sultanpur District Recruitment 2020: Urban Livelihood Centre, Sultanpur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy and Sweeper on outsourcing basis for COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 27 August 2020.
Important Dates
- Interview Date - 27 August 2020 (Thursday)
- Time - 10 AM
Sultanpur District Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 58
- Staff Nurse - 32
- ECG Technician - 02
- Ward boy - 12
- Sweeper - 12
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy, Sweeper
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Diploma in GNM and Registration form UP State Medical Facility
- ECG Technician - Diploma in Cardiology Technician and Registration form UP State Medical Facility
- Ward boy - 8th passed
- Sweeper - 8th passed
Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 16373
- ECG Technician - Rs. 16373
- Ward Boy - Rs. 8374
- Sweeper - Rs. 7313
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse - 40 Years
- ECG Technician - 40 Years
- Ward boy - 40 Years
- Sweeper - 40 Years
How to Apply for Sultanpur District Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy, Sweeper Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and attend the interview along with necessary documents at Collector Sabhagaar on 27 August 2020 at 10 AM.
Sultanpur District Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy, Sweeper Recruitment Notification PDF