Sultanpur District Recruitment 2020, Walk-in for 58 Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy and Sweeper Posts

Sultanpur District Recruitment 2020: Urban Livelihood Centre, Sultanpur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy and Sweeper on outsourcing basis for COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 27 August 2020.

Important Dates

Interview Date - 27 August 2020 (Thursday)

Time - 10 AM

Sultanpur District Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 58

Staff Nurse - 32

ECG Technician - 02

Ward boy - 12

Sweeper - 12

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy, Sweeper

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Diploma in GNM and Registration form UP State Medical Facility

ECG Technician - Diploma in Cardiology Technician and Registration form UP State Medical Facility

Ward boy - 8th passed

Sweeper - 8th passed

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 16373

ECG Technician - Rs. 16373

Ward Boy - Rs. 8374

Sweeper - Rs. 7313

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - 40 Years

ECG Technician - 40 Years

Ward boy - 40 Years

Sweeper - 40 Years

How to Apply for Sultanpur District Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy, Sweeper Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and attend the interview along with necessary documents at Collector Sabhagaar on 27 August 2020 at 10 AM.

Sultanpur District Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, Ward Boy, Sweeper Recruitment Notification PDF