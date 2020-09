Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 50 MO & Lab Technician Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Lab Technician. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 20 September 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 55 Posts

Lab Technician - 55 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess MBBS Degree/ Degree from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF link for qualification, age limit details.

Download Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 September 2020 at Surat Municipal Corporation along with the documents. Candidates are advised to check the official notification pdf link for educational qualification, experience, age limit and other details.

