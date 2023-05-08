Tamil Nadu HSE Results 2023: Check Details of Re-checking and Supplementary Exam Here

Tamil Nadu board has announced the HSC results on May 8, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking or can appear for supplementary exams by registering through the official website i.e. dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Check details here

Tamil Nadu Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the class 12th result today, May 8, 2023. Those students who have appeared for the Plus 2 exams can now check their marks by visiting the link on the official websites i.e. dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu HSC exams were held from March 13 to April 3, 2023. According to the released data, the overall pass percentage for Tamil Nadu HSC exams is 94.03%.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2023 Rechecking

Candidates who have doubts in the marking scheme and are dissatisfied with their scores can apply for the answer sheet re-evaluation or rechecking after the announcement of the class 12 results. Students need to submit the fee on the basis of the number of answer sheets they wish to give for the scrutiny or rechecking process.

TN Board HSC Result 2023: Highlights

Name of the Board Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) Exam TN Board 12th Result Supplementary Exams 2023 Last date to apply for TN HSC Rechecking Process 2023 To be announced soon Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Date 2023 May 8, 2023 Official websites dge.tn.gov.in

TN Board 12th Result Supplementary Exams 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream supplementary examinations will be conducted after the results are announced. TN HSC supplementary exams provide students with a chance at improving their scores in the board examinations.

Students appearing for the supplementary exams are required to register themselves from the official website. The compartmental examination application link will be made available after the declaration of the Tamil Nadu class 12th results. Whereas, the results of the TN Board 12th supplementary exams 2023 will also be announced within a month of the completion of the exam.

How to apply for TN Board 12th Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students can follow the mentioned steps given below to know how to apply for Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary exam:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Tamil Nadu board i.e. dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 12th supplementary application links available

Step 3: Register yourself by entering the necessary login details

Step 4: Now, enter all the details required in the supplementary registration form 2023

Step 5: After this, upload all the valid documents as asked and submit the prescribed registration fee

Step 6: Go through the TN 12th supplementary application form and then click on the final submit button

Step 7: Download the Tamil Nadu board class 12th supplementary application form and print a few copies of it for future use

