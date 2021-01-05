Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Post @tmc.gov.in, Apply till Jan 14

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident Post for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 on or before 14 January 2021.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Advtno-03/2021

Date :01-01-2021.

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application:14 January 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Senior Resident

Category

Gynaec Oncology-01

Medical Oncology-03

Palliative-02

Hospital Administration-01

Anaesthesiology-01

Nuclear Medicine-02



Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Gynaec Oncology-MD (Gynaecology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI

Medical Oncology-MD/D.N.B in general medicine recognized by MCI . Oncology Experience,MD/D.N.B or equalent PG degree recognized by MCI

Palliative-M.D. / D.N.B in any branch of Clinical Medicine recognized by MCI. Experience in Palliative Care is desirable.

Hospital Administration-MBBS with MHA or MD ( Hospital Administration) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI

Anaesthesiology-M.D/D.N.B ( Anesthesia) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI. Or Diploma in Anesthesia

Nuclear Medicine-M.D/D.N.B ( Nuclear Medicine ) or equivalent PG degree recognized by MCI.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:PDF

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their online applications in the prescribed formate on or before 14 January 2021. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.