Teacher Recruitment 2021: Now, B.Ed. Not required to apply for Teacher Posts in these subjects, Check Here

There is a piece of good news for the candidates who are willing to apply for the post of teacher. Check details here.

Teacher Recruitment 2021: There is good news for the job seekers who are willing to become a teacher. As per media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Government has made a major announcement that would help the candidates who want to become a teacher even if they don’t have a B.Ed. Degree.

According to the announcement of UP Govt., now B.Ed. is not mandatory for the candidates who wish to apply for the post of Teacher of Grammar and Literature Subject at the Uttar Madhyamik level in aided Sanskrit secondary schools.

However, the Additional Education Director, Secondary Education Department, Dr Mahendra Dev has now changed the decision following the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, UP Government had issued a notification for recruitment to the post of 1110 contractual teachers in 567 Sanskrit secondary schools. In which, B.Ed. was mandatory for applying to the post of Grammar and Literature teacher.

However, the additional education director saying that B.Ed. is not compulsory for the recruitment to the post of contractual teachers of Grammar and Literature at the Uttar Madhyamik level in aided Sanskrit secondary schools after the decision of Allahabad High Court.