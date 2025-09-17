RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Teachers Who Inspire: Top 14 Inspiring Stories

Sep 17, 2025, 16:48 IST

Jagran Josh's "Teachers Who Inspire" campaign celebrated exceptional educators across India. The initiative invited nominations from students and teachers, leading to the selection of the "Teachers Who Inspire." The campaign highlighted the profound impact of teaching, with featured educators receiving e-certificates and having their compelling stories shared on Jagran Josh's website and social media channels.

Teachers Who Inspire: The Top 14 Winners of the Campaign

This Teachers' Day, Jagran Josh celebrated the remarkable educators who have dedicated their lives to guiding, motivating, and mentoring students. This initiative invited you to nominate a teacher who profoundly impacted your life, or even nominate yourself if you are an inspiring educator. It was a unique opportunity to recognize and honor the dedication and passion that drive truly exceptional teaching.

The selected educators were featured in "Teachers Who Inspire," received an official E-Certificate, and had their compelling stories shared across our website and social media channels, reaching a wide audience. This campaign highlighted educational excellence, and we are proud to have featured the top 14 winners, showcasing their inspiring journeys with crisp narratives and captivating images. Each of these winners is a shining example of dedication and passion. Their stories are a powerful reminder of how much teachers can change lives and shape our future. Refer to the complete article to check the list of winners and read their inspiring stories. 

"Teachers Who Inspire"- Top 14 Winners

1. Dr. Surbhi Dahiya

Dr. Surbhi Dahiya

2. Ramendra Singh Kushwaha

 Ramendra Singh Kushwaha

3. Netram Naktode

MR. NETRAM NAKTODE

4. Praveen Kumar Mishra

Praveen Kumar Mishra

5. Neeraj Kumar Singh

Neeraj Kumar Singh 

6. Dr. Pawanesh Thakurathi

Dr. Pawanesh Thakurathi

7. Vikash Kumar Bhakat

Vikash Kumar Bhakat 

8. Shilpi Upadhyay

Shilpi Upadhyay 

9. Saurabh Mishra

Saurabh Mishra 

10. Dr Abhinav Kumar

डॉ अभिनव कुमार 

11. Prashant Priyadarshi

Prashant Priyadarshi

12. Dr. Aruneya Mishra

Dr. Aruneya Mishra

13. Taskin Khan

TASKIN KHAN

14. Gargee Srivastava

Gargee Srivastava

