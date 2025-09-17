Teachers Who Inspire: The Top 14 Winners of the Campaign

This Teachers' Day, Jagran Josh celebrated the remarkable educators who have dedicated their lives to guiding, motivating, and mentoring students. This initiative invited you to nominate a teacher who profoundly impacted your life, or even nominate yourself if you are an inspiring educator. It was a unique opportunity to recognize and honor the dedication and passion that drive truly exceptional teaching.

The selected educators were featured in "Teachers Who Inspire," received an official E-Certificate, and had their compelling stories shared across our website and social media channels, reaching a wide audience. This campaign highlighted educational excellence, and we are proud to have featured the top 14 winners, showcasing their inspiring journeys with crisp narratives and captivating images. Each of these winners is a shining example of dedication and passion. Their stories are a powerful reminder of how much teachers can change lives and shape our future. Refer to the complete article to check the list of winners and read their inspiring stories.