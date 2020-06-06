Telangana High Court Steno Interview 2020: Check List of Selected Candidates for Viva Voce @hc.ts.nic.in

Telangana High Court Steno Interview 2020: Telangana High Court has released the list of the candidates who are going to appear for Intrview/Viva Voce Round for the post of Stenographer. As per the official notice The list contains the roll number/hall ticket numbers of the candidates who have secured minimum qualifying marks in the computer based test and skill test as per their respective classes/categories and become eligible to appear for viva-voce in the ratio of 1:3 of the notified vacancies. Candidates can download Telangana High Court Steno Interview List from official website hc.ts.nic.in.

Telangana High Court Steno Viva Voce PDF is also given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates in Adilabad District Judiciary, Khammam District Judiciary,Karimnagar District Judiciary, Mahabubnagar District Judiciary, Medak District Judiciary, Nizambad District Judiciary, Nalgonda District Judiciary, Warangal District Judiciary, Metroplitan Session Court - Hyderabad, City Civil Court - Hyderabad and City Small Cause Court- Hyderabad.

The shortlisted candidates shall be informed about the date and time for interview in due course. The details will be uploaded on the official website of Telangana High Court. The candidates have to carry original required certificates (mentioned in the PDF Link given below)on the day of interview.

Telangana High Court Steno Online Exam was held in the month of November 2020. The qualified candidates in the exam were called for Telangana High Court Steno Skill Test.

Telangana High Court had invited applications for filling up 1539 vacant posts of Stenographer Gr III, Junior Assistant, Typist , Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate in the month of July 2019. Out of total , 54 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer.

Download Telangana High Court Steno Interview Notice 2020