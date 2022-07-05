Telangana Police Sub Inspector Admit Card 2022 To Release on This Date @tslprb.in, Check Exam Schedule

Telangana SLPRB has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the SI posts on its official website-tslprb.in. Download PDF here.

Telangana Police Sub Inspector Admit Card 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Hyderabad has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the SCT SI Civil/SCT PC Civil/Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. TSLPRB is set to conduct the Preliminary written for the above posts from 7th August 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above poss can get Admit Card/Exam Schedule through the official website -www.tslprb.in.

Direct Link to Download Telangana Police Sub Inspector Admit Card/Exam Schedule

It is expected that nearly 2,45,000 Candidates will be appearing for the SI-Level PWT on 7 th August and more than 6, 50,000 Candidates will take the PC-Level PWT on 21st August 2022.



As per the short notice released, the prelims written exam for SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts will be held on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m. Exam will be conducted in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana.

The prelims written exam for SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent Transport Constables P&E Constables will be conducted on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) in and around Hyderabad and nearly 40 other Towns across Telangana.

TSLPRB will release the Admit Card for the the Post of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts on 30th July 2022 on its official website. The Preliminary Written Test Admit Card for the Post of SCT PCs and / or equivalent Posts will be available from 10th August 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

How to Download Telangana Police Sub Inspector Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022