Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022

Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology (Contd.) 10 Marks Unit-IV Cells and Organisms 25 Marks Practical (Term-II) 15 Marks

TERM-II

Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology

Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function 10 Marks

Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes,

From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation,

Mutations, Human Genetic Disorders.

Unit IV: Cells and Organisms 25 Marks

Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life

Cell Structure and Components, Organization of Life

Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development

Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Reproduction, Immune Response in

animals

PRACTICALS

Term-I 15 Marks

Practical should be conducted alongside the concept taught in theory classes

1. Preparation of buffers and pH determination

2. Sterilization techniques

3. Preparation of bacterial growth medium

4. Cell counting

The scheme of evaluation at the end of term will be as under:

One experiment : 10 Marks

Marks viva on experiments : 05 Marks

Term-II 15 Marks

1. Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)

2. Assay for amylase enzyme

3. Protein estimation by biuret method

The scheme of evaluation at the end of term will be as under:

One experiment : 10 Marks

Marks viva on experiments : 05 Marks

