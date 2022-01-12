Download Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 11 Annual Exams. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of this article.
Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022
Unit-III
Genetics and Molecular Biology (Contd.)
10 Marks
Unit-IV
Cells and Organisms
25 Marks
Practical (Term-II)
15 Marks
TERM-II
Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology
Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function 10 Marks
Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes,
From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation,
Mutations, Human Genetic Disorders.
Unit IV: Cells and Organisms 25 Marks
Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life
Cell Structure and Components, Organization of Life
Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development
Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Reproduction, Immune Response in
animals
PRACTICALS
Term-I 15 Marks
Practical should be conducted alongside the concept taught in theory classes
1. Preparation of buffers and pH determination
2. Sterilization techniques
3. Preparation of bacterial growth medium
4. Cell counting
The scheme of evaluation at the end of term will be as under:
One experiment : 10 Marks
Marks viva on experiments : 05 Marks
Term-II 15 Marks
1. Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)
2. Assay for amylase enzyme
3. Protein estimation by biuret method
The scheme of evaluation at the end of term will be as under:
One experiment : 10 Marks
Marks viva on experiments : 05 Marks
Download Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022