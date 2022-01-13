Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022 is available here for download in PDF format. Download now and prepare for Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Geography exam 2022.

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2022

Course Content Term II

Marks : 35

Part A: Fundamentals of Physical Geography - (15 Marks)

Unit IV: Climate

- Atmosphere- composition and structure; elements of weather and climate

- Insolation-angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earth heating and cooling of atmosphere (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature factors controlling temperature; distribution of temperature - horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature

- Pressure-pressure belts; winds-planetary, seasonal and local; air masses and fronts; tropical and extratropical cyclones

- Precipitation-evaporation; condensation-dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud; rainfall-types and world distribution

Unit V: Water (Oceans) - 4 Marks

- Movements of ocean water-waves, tides and currents; submarine reliefs

- Ocean resources and pollution

Unit VI: Life on the Earth - 3 Marks

- Biosphere - importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation.

Part B: India - Physical Environment (15 Marks)

Unit III: Climate, Vegetation and Soil (15 Marks)

- Weather and climate - spatial and temporal distribution of temperature, pressure winds and rainfall, Indian monsoon: mechanism, onset and withdrawal, variability of rainfalls: spatial and temporal; use of weather charts

- Natural vegetation-forest types and distribution; wild life; conservation; biosphere reserves

- Soils - major types (ICAR's classification) and their distribution, soil degradation and conservation

Map work on identification/ interpolation of features based on the units on the outline Physical/Political map of the world/ India (5 Marks)

Part C: Practical Work (15 Marks)

CH 6: Introduction to Aerial Photograph

CH 7: Introduction to Remote Sensing.

CH 8: Weather Instruments, Maps and Charts

Prescribed Books:

1. Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT

3. Practical Work in Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT

Note: The above textbooks are also available in Hindi medium.