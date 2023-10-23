Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online From Oct 23 at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 Notification: Territorial Army has released detailed notification for recruitment of Territorial Army Officers in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. A total of 19 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which any Graduate can apply. the online application process for these posts will be commence from today i.e. October 23, 2023. The last date for submission of online application is November 21, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done through the performance of candidates in the Computer based test (CBT) mode which is scheduled in 3rd/ 4th week of Dec 2023.
Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: October 23, 2023
- Closing date of application: November 21, 2023
Territorial Army Recruitment Vacancy Details
- Total posts-19
Educational Qualification For Territorial Army Officer Posts
- The minimum education qualification for grant of TA commission is a degree from a recognised university and the candidate should be gainfully employed.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Fee Details
Candidates’ are required to pay a fee of Rs 500/-
Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 21 Nov 2023)
Minimum 16 Years
Maximum 42 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Selection Process
The selection process will be based on a two- stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test at Service Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage one test on the first day of reporting at Selection Centres. Candidates who will qualify at stage one will be admitted to the second stage/remaining tests.
The male and female candidates will be placed in separate order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the online entrance examination and in the SSB tests .
Syllabus of the Examination,
There will be a total 100 numbers of questions having 100 full marks. The exam will consist of following subjects-
- Reasoning
- Elementary Mathematics
- General Knowledge
- English
Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply Online for Territorial Army Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the linkTerritorial Territorial Army Officers recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.