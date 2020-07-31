Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Professor, Medical Superintendent Posts@tmc.gov.in, Apply till Aug 21

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Jobs Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor and Medical Superintendent posts in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 21 August 2020.

Notification details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Jobs Notification:

Advt.No.55/2020

Date: 31.07.2020

Important Dates for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 August 2020.

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Jobs Notification:

Assistant Professor Oncology

Assistant Professor Radio diagnosis

Assistant Professor Anesthesiology

Assistant Professor Surgical Oncology

Assistant Professor Headh and Neck Surgical Oncology

Assistant Professor Bone and Soft Tissue

Assistant Professor Plastic Surgery

Assistant Professor URO Oncology

Assistant Professor Neuro Surgery

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology (Bone Marrow Transplant)

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology (Adult Hematoma Lymphoid)

Assistant Professor Pediatric Oncology

Assistant Professor Pathology

Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology

Assistant Professor Preventive Oncology

Assistant Professor General Medicine

Assistant Professor Transfusion Medicine

Assistant Professor Gastroenterology

Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine

Assistant Professor Biochemistry

Assistant Professor Palliative Medicine

Medical Superintendent



Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor Oncology: M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or equivalent recognized by MCI with 5 years’ post M.Ch experience OR M.S.(General Surgery / ENT) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI with 8 years’ post M.S. experience in teaching institute recognized by MCI

Assistant Professor Radio diagnosis: M.D. / DNB or equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis recognized by Medical Council Of India.

Assistant Professor Anesthesiology: M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or (equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology) recognized by MCI

Assistant Professor Surgical Oncology: M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or equivalent OR M.S.(General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI with 3 years’ post M.S. experience in Surgical Oncology.

Assistant Professor Head and Neck Surgical Oncology:M.Ch.(Head & Neck Oncology) or Equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI or M.S. / D.N.B.(General Surgery) / M.S.(ENT) / Equivalent post graduate degree

Assistant Professor Bone and Soft Tissue :M.S. (Orthopedics) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI with 3 years’ post M.S. experience in Orthopedics. Exclusive experience in Bone & Soft Tissue Oncology for minimum 1 year is desirable.

Assistant Professor Plastic Surgery: M.Ch (Plastic Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI. 1-year experience in Onco – reconstruction and micro vascular surgery either during M.Ch. training or post M.Ch. is mandatory

Assistant Professor URO Oncology: M.Ch.(Urology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI with minimum 1 year experience in Urology in a recognized Institute after post graduation. One year experience in Urological Oncology is desirable.

Assistant Professor Neuro Surgery: M.Ch.(Neuro Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI with 1 year experience post M.Ch. clinical experience in Neuro-Oncological Surgery is desirable.

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology: D.M. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree or D.M (Haematology) recognized by MCI. Preference will be given to candidates having Haemato-Oncology experience.

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology (Bone Marrow Transplant): D.M. (Medical Oncology) or D.M. (Haematology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI .

Assistant Professor Medical Oncology (Adult Hematoma Lymphoid):D.M. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree or D.M. (Hematology) recognized by MCI. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in Hemato-Oncology.

Assistant Professor Pediatric Oncology: D.M. (Pediatric Oncology) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI OR M.D. in Pediatrics or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI with 3 years exclusive experience in Pediatric Oncology in a teaching hospital.

Assistant Professor Pathology: M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology

Assistant Professor Radio diagnosis: M.D. or equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis

Assistant Professor Radiation Oncology: M.D. (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI

Assistant Professor Preventive Oncology: M.D. (Preventive & Social Medicine) or equivalent post graduate degree in the specialty, recognized by Medical Council of India

Assistant Professor General Medicine: M.D. (Internal Medicine) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by Medical Council of India

Assistant Professor Transfusion Medicine: MD (Pathology) and Diploma in Transfusion Medicine with minimum 3 years experience in Blood Bank / Transfusion Medicine after post graduation

Assistant Professor Gastroenterology: D.M. (Gastroenterology) from MCI recognized Institute. OR DNB (Gastroenterology) with minimum 01 year experience post DNB in MCI recognized Medical Gastroenterology Department.

Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine: M.D. / D.N.B. Nuclear Medicine with 3 years experience in MCI recognized institute

Assistant Professor Biochemistry: M.D. (Biochemistry) or M.D. (Pathology) recognized by Medical Council of India

Assistant Professor Palliative Medicine: M.D. in Palliative Medicine recognized by Medical Council of India

Medical Superintendent: M.D. (Hospital Administration) OR M.B.B.S. with full time Post Graduation in Hospital Administration (M.H.A.)

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Assistant Professor Jobs Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online in prescribed format on or before 21 August 2020 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time). Candidates will be initially screened and called for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test on the basis of information provided by them in the online application form.