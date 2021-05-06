TMC Recruitment 2021 for Pump Operator and Fireman Posts @tmc.gov.in, 12th Pass can Apply

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the 19 posts of Pump Operator and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12 May 2021.



Candidates holding requisite educational qualification including SSC pass with ITI (Electrical) (02 years course) from Govt. recognized institution/ Fire Fighting from recognized Institution with additional eligibility can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Advt.No. OS/VAR/2021/13

Date: 05.05.2021



Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 12 May 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Pump Operator-04

Fireman-15

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Pump Operator- SSC pass with ITI (Electrical) (02 years course) from Govt. recognized institution.

Should have thorough knowledge of electrical panel.

Should have experience of pump operation.

Should be medically fit (no disability)

Fireman-SSC passed alongwith course in Fire Fighting from recognized Institution.

Candidate should have minimum 01 year relevant work experience and sound knowledge of fire-fighting techniques. Should be smart, intelligent with a sound physique.



Age Limit for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Pump Operator-upto27 years on the date of interview.

Fireman-upto27 yearson the date of interview.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible Candidates may appear for walk-in for Interview at given location on 12 May 2021 alongwith Bio-Data, rrecent passport size photograph,copy of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Original Educational Certificates and One Set Of Attested Copies of all certificates.