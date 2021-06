TMC Recruitment 2021 for Statistician, Clinical Trial Co-ordinator and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Senior and Junior Statistician and other posts on its official website. Check details.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Senior and Junior Statistician, Clinical Trial Co-ordinator Senior and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application for these posts on or before 30 June 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.Sc. Statistics with First Class/Graduation in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Adv No. : 73/2021 and 74/2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Statistician (Jr)

Statistician (Sr)

Clinical Trial Co-ordinator (Jr)

Clinical Trial Co-ordinator (Sr)

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Statistician (Jr): B.Sc. Statistics with First Class and minimum 01 year experience mandatory.

Statistician (Sr): B.Sc. Statistics with minimum 04 years’ experience mandatory.

Clinical Trial Co-ordinator (Jr): Graduation in Science (e.g. B. Pharm, Life Science, Biotech, Zoology, Botany etc.) with PG Diploma in Clinical Research is mandatory.

Clinical Trial Co-ordinator (Sr): Post Graduation in Science (e.g. M. Pharm, Life Science, Biotech, Zoology, Botany etc.) with PG Diploma in Clinical Research is mandatory.

Remuneration for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Statistician (Jr): Starting Rs.21100/- p.m.

Statistician (Sr): Starting Rs.34000/- p.m.

Clinical Trial Co-ordinator (Jr): Starting Rs.22000/- p.m.

Clinical Trial Co-ordinator (Sr): Starting Rs.23000/- p.m.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 for Statistician: PDF





Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 for Clinical Trial Co-ordinator: PDF





How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested & eligible candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 on or before 30 June 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.