TN MRB FSO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @mrb.tn.gov.in: Check Download Link

TN MRB FSO Admit Card 2022: Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) has uploaded the exam admit card for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) on the board's official website of the board i.e. mrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download TN MRB Admit Card using their application number and date of birth by clicking on the TN MRB FSO Admit Card Link.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) is scheduled on 20th October 2022 (Thursday) in 3 sessions at various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The details of the examination venue and session timings are available on the admit card.

How to Download TN MRB FSO Admit Card 2022 ?