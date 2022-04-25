TN School Education Recruitment 2022 for 152 Fellow & Senior Fellow, Apply Online @tnschools.gov.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 14:53 IST
TN School Education Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu School Education (TN) has issued a notice for the recruitment of Fellow & Senior Fellow. The recruitment will be on a temporary basis. A total of 152 vacancies are announced of which 114 are for Fellow and 38 for Fellow Posts.

TN School Education Online Application will start on 24 April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 15 May 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 24 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 April 2022

TN School Education Salary:

  • Fellow - Rs. 32,000/-
  • Senior Fellow - Rs. 45,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for TN School Education

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree.

How to Apply for TN School Education Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of TN Education - https://tnschools.gov.in/ and click on the online link for applying for the post.

 

