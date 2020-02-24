TN SSLC Time Table 2020- Tamil Nadu 10th Public Time Table 2020

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on its official website has published the TN SSLC Time Table 2020 / TN 10th Public Time Table 2020. The students appearing for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Examination 2020 can note down the TN 10th Public Time Table for new as well as old Syllabus from this article. The Tamil Nadu Board through an official notification has published the TN SSLC Exam Routine 2020 on the official website that is dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Exam Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

TN SSLC Exam Routine 2020/ Tamil Nadu Class 10th Date Sheet 2020

TN SSLC Time Table 2020 (New Syllabus):

Dates Subjects 27th March 2020 Friday Language 28th March 2020 Saturday Optional Language 31st March 2020 Tuesday English 3rd April 2020 Friday Social Science 7th April 2020 Tuesday Science 13th April 2020 Monday Mathematics

TN SSLC Time Table 2020 (Old Syllabus):

Dates Subjects 27th March 2020 Friday Language 28th March 2020 Saturday Optional Language 31st March 2020 Tuesday English 3rd April 2020 Friday Social Science 7th April 2020 Tuesday Science 13th April 2020 Monday Mathematics

