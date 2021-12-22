TN TRB BEO Result 2021 Out @trb.tn.nic.in, Check Revised Marksheet, Cut Off and Merit List Here

TN TRB BEO Result 2021 has been released by Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB). The candidates can check Revised Marksheet, Cut Off and Merit List here.

TN TRB BEO Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the result of Block Educational Officer against notification No. 13/2019, dated 27.11.2019 on the official website. Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the Computer Based Examination for the Direct Recruitment for the post of Block Educational Officer from 14 February 2020 to 16 February 2020. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result along with the cut-off marks, marks through the official website of TN TRB.i.e.trb.tn.nic.in.

According to the result, a total of 42686 candidates appeared for Block Educational Officer Examinations. The Tentative Answer Keys were published on 20 February 2020 and representations, objections, etc. were invited from the candidates up to 05.30 p.m on 26 February 2020. After considering the representations, The final answer keys were released on 27 January 2021.

After receiving various requests for the re-evaluation of the result, the board has released the revised marksheet along with merit on the official website. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How to Download TN TRB BEO Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.trb.tn.nic.in. Click on the ‘TNTRB BEO Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download TNTRB BEO Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download TN TRB BEO Result 2021