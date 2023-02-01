TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 Released: Check DOTE October Link Here

TNDTE Diploma Result 2022: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu released the result of DOTE Diploma for 1st, 3rd, 5th Semesters. Candidates can download DOTE Result from the website of the TNDTE.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 Download: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu released the result of the DOTE Diploma for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Semester of October 2022 Exam. The result is announced on the official website i.e. dte.tn.gov.in. Students can download DOTE Result from the website of the TNDTE using their registration number. TNDTE Diploma Result Link is provided here for the convenience of students.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2022 Download Link Check Here

Tamil Nadu Exam was held Diploma Board Examination October 2022 from 25 November to 15 December 2022. Those who participated in the exam are required to download TN Diploma October 2022 Result.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2022: Steps to Download TNDTE DOTE Result

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to check their scores:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the TNDTE Diploma - https://dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Result Link given against 'Diploma Board Examination October 2022 held in Nov/Dec2022 results'

Step 3: Provide your registration number and select the scheme 'Scheme J(Prefix add zeros for 8 digits) or Scheme K/L/M/N'

Step 4: Tamil Nadu Diploma Result 2022

Step 5: Take the print out of the result for future use

Tamil Nadu Government Higher Education Department is the controlling authority of the Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Technical Education (TNDTE or DOTE TN). It coductes various programmes for the students including Diploma, Post Diploma, Degree, Post Graduate courses and Research at affiliated institutes.