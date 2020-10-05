TNPCB Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts Released @tnpcb.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

TNPCB Admit Card 2020: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has released Admit Card for the Computer Based Examination for the Assistant Engineers, Environmental Scientists, Assistant (Junior Assistants) and Typists on its website tnpcb.gov.in. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board-tnpcb.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Admit Card for the various Posts CBT Exam has been uploaded on the official website of TNPCB. Candidates can download their Hall Ticket/Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials on its official website.

It is noted that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is set to conduct the Computer Based Examination for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE), Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) & Typist Posts on 10 October (Saturday) and 11 October 2020 (Sunday). Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit card from the official website. You can check the notification with the direct link given below.



How to Download: TNPCB Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Engineers, Environmental Scientists, Assistant (Junior Assistants) and Typists Posts

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Boardi.e. tnpcb.gov.in

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link "HALL TICKET / ADMIT CARD CAN BE DOWNLOADED" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the Admit Card. Candidates should take a copy of the same for the future reference.

It is noted that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had invited applications for the posts of Assistant Engineers, Environmental Scientists, Assistant (Junior Assistants) and Typists on its website.