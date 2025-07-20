TNPSC CTS Exam Analysis 2025: Check Paper Review, Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

TNPSC CTS Exam Analysis 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) between July 20-23, 2025. The CTSE recruits candidates for various technical roles across engineering, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical services in Tamil Nadu. This article provides a detailed analysis of the Prelims Paper- covering difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise performance, and important trends- to help aspirants prepare better for Mains. The CTSE selection process includes:

TNPSC CTSE Paper Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

The candidates who are appearing for the CTSE exam must check the difficulty level and the number of good attempts in this section. Today's exam consists of two papers which include subjects like Tamil Eligibility, GS, and Mental Ability. The second paper is for technical subjects. Check below for the review.

Shift Paper Difficulty Level Good Attempts* Shift 1 Combined Paper I (Tamil + GS + Aptitude) To be Updated To be Updated Shift 2 Paper II (Technical Subject) To be Updated To be Updated

Section-Wise Insights into the Paper Review

In this section, we have provided a detailed review of both the papers. Paper I consists of 3 parts- Part A, B, & C. Part A consists of the Tamil Eligibility Test; Part B consists of the General Studies and Part C consists of the Aptitude and Mental Ability Test. Check the section-wise analysis below: