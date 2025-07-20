TNPSC CTS Exam Analysis 2025: Check Paper Review, Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

TNPSC CTS Exam Analysis 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) between July 20-23, 2025. The CTSE recruits candidates for various technical roles across engineering, agriculture, veterinary, and other technical services in Tamil Nadu. This article provides a detailed analysis of the Prelims Paper- covering difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise performance, and important trends- to help aspirants prepare better for Mains.
The CTSE selection process includes:
-
Written Exam (Objective Type- Paper I & II)
-
Interview (for Interview Posts)
-
Merit-based final selection (no interview for non‑interview posts
Written exam consists of two papers:
-
Paper I: Tamil Eligibility (Part A), General Studies and Mental Ability (Part B)- 3 hrs, combined.
-
Paper II: Subject-specific technical paper based on discipline- 3 hrs
TNPSC CTSE Paper Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The candidates who are appearing for the CTSE exam must check the difficulty level and the number of good attempts in this section. Today's exam consists of two papers which include subjects like Tamil Eligibility, GS, and Mental Ability. The second paper is for technical subjects. Check below for the review.
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts*
|
Shift 1
|
Combined Paper I (Tamil + GS + Aptitude)
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Shift 2
|
Paper II (Technical Subject)
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
Section-Wise Insights into the Paper Review
In this section, we have provided a detailed review of both the papers. Paper I consists of 3 parts- Part A, B, & C. Part A consists of the Tamil Eligibility Test; Part B consists of the General Studies and Part C consists of the Aptitude and Mental Ability Test. Check the section-wise analysis below:
|
Paper
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Topics Covered
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper I
|
Tamil Eligibility
|
100
|
Grammar, comprehension, vocabulary
|
To be Updated
|
Paper I
|
General Studies
|
75
|
Static GK, current affairs, polity, economy, Tamil Nadu history & culture (degree standard)
|
To be Updated
|
Paper I
|
Mental Ability
|
25
|
Puzzles, simplification, reasoning (SSLC-level)
|
To be Updated
|
Paper II
|
Technical Subject
|
~200 (varies)
|
Core discipline topics (e.g., Civil: Hydraulics; Mechanical: Thermodynamics; Electrical: Circuits, etc.)
|
To be Updated
TNPSC CTS Exam 2025: Exam Schedule
The candidates can check the schedule from their admit cards. The exam is being held across three days for various posts. Download your admit cards from the official website.
|
Shift
|
Papers
|
Exam Timings
|
Shift 1
|
Paper I
|
09:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
Shift 2
|
Paper II
|
02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
What Next?
After the exam is over, we will try to provide the topics from which the questions has been asked in the paper, students' feedback on the exam level and preparation tips and various other insights from an expert team. Stay tuned for:
-
Memory-based questions for both papers.
-
Chapter-wise review and tricky question solutions.
-
Insights from those who’re cleared- especially trends for Mains and interview posts.
