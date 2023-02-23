TNPSC Interview Date 2023 Out For Engineering Services @tnpsc.gov.in: Check DV Schedule

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the interview/document verification schedule for the post of Combined Engineering Services and others on tis official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TNPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the interview/document verification schedule for the post of Combined Engineering Services and English/Tamil Reporter. Interviews for these posts will be conducted by TNPSC from 08 March 2023 onwards. Candidates who appeared in the written exam and qualified for the interview/document verification round can download the TNPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 is available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link-

According to the short notice released, the interview/document verification for the Combined Engineering Services and English/Tamil Reporter post will be conducted from 08 to 23 March 2023.

It is noted that TNPSC has conducted the written exam for Combined Engineering Services on 02 July 2023. The exam for English/Tamil Reporter under Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretarial Service on 21 December 2022.

A total of 39538 candidates appeared in the written exam for Engineering Services out of which 1676 candidates have been provisionally admitted for Oral/Certificate Verification and Oral test round and also for onscreen Certificate Verification.

Total 98 candidates have appeared in the English/Tamil Reporter post written exam out of which 30 have been shortlisted for next round.

Post Name No. of Post Candidates appeared in the Exam Candidates qualified for Oral Test Oral Test Date Combined Engineering Services 831 39538 1676 08-23 March 2023 English/Tamil Reporter 12 98 30

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above post can download the TNPSC Engineering Services Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC Group I Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps