TNPSC Final Result 2020 Announced @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Selected List of Candidates in TNPSC CES 2008-2020

TNPSC Final Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced TNPSC CES 2008-2020 Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the Combined Engineering Exam 2008-20 can download the result through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC CES 2008-2020 was held from 03 January to 28 January 2020 (except 05 January 2020, 11 January 2020 to 19 January 2020 and 26 January 2020)and Counselling held on 06 February 2020 to 08 February 2020.

The commission has released TNPSC Combined Engineering Exam 2008-20 Result in the format of PDF. Candidates are required to download the list of roll numbers through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

This exam was held to recruit various vacancies of Engineering including the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Water Resources Department, Assistant Engineer (Civil) Buildings, Assistant Engineer (Civil) Highways Department in the Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Service (2018-19), Assistant Engineer (Fisheries) in the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Engineering Service, Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Service (2017-19), Junior Architect in the Tamil Nadu Architect Service (2012-19) through Combined Engineering Services Exam.

Direct Link to Download TNPSC CES 2008-2020 Final Result





Highlights:

Post Name: Combined Engineering Exam 2008-20

Organisation Name: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Final Result Status: Activated

Official Website: tnpsc.gov.in

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020 All India Schedule: Check Eligibility & Application Procedure for Various Posts Here



HSSC Recruitment 01/2020, 1137 Vacancies for TGT, Clerk, Instructor and Other Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in

Mizoram Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2020 for 60 Graduate Teacher, Warden and Other Posts



Malda District Recruitment 2020 for 43 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Posts

ITDC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 12 DGM, Manager, Assistant Manager and Other Posts



ESIC Delhi Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 for 24 Posts, Interview on February 19