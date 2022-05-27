TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2022 Soon: Check Updates Here

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2022 Link soon at www.tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the updates here.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will soon release the answer key of the exam held on 21 May 2022 for Group 2 & Group 2A Posts. Candidates can download TNPSC Answer Key, once released, from the official website i.e. https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates can also check TNPSC Answer Key Updates by login into the link given below:

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the steps to download TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key and Other details below:

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2022

The candidates who would clear the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

The commission is conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination-2 (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services) for filling up 5529 Interview Posts including Junior Employment Officer (Non Differently Abled), Probation Officer, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Sub Registrar, Grade-II Junior Employment Officer (Differently Abled)Special Assistant and Special Branch Assistant and also for Non Interview Posts such as Municipal Commissioner, Grade-II, Assistant Section Officer, Full-Time Residential Warden, Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Assistant Inspector, Supervisor / Junior Superintendent, Handloom Inspector, Assistant, Revenue Assistant (RevenueDept), Assistant ( Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Dept), Assistant (Divisions of Commercial Taxes Department), Assistant in various Departments, Personal Clerk, Steno-Typist,Planning Junior Assistant,(Computer Application/ Co-operation/ Economics/ Corporate Secretaryship), Assistant (Secretariat), Lower Division Clerk.