TNPSC CBT Hall Ticket 2022 (Out) For Jailor Post at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Link Available Here

TNPSC Jailor Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Jailor (Men)/ (Special Prison for Women) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the post of Jailor on 26 December 2022. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Jailor (Men)/ (Special Prison for Women) post can download the TNPSC Jailor Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website- https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the Jailor (Men)/ (Special Prison for Women) post has been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

Earlier Commission has invited applications for direct recruitment for the posts of Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department included in the Tamil Nadu Jail Service vide against Notification No.25/2022.

Candidates qualified for the above post CBT exam can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth.

